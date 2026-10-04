Bears RB Kyle Monangai Sends Warning to NFL After Injury

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai had a monster game against the New York Jets in Week 4 and promised everyone around the NFL that much more is coming.

Monangai took the lead over starting running back D’Andre Swift on Sunday, October 4, logging 146 yards and two TDs on 30 carries. Swift, who battled knee and ankle issues heading into the game, lost a fumble in the third quarter, after which Monangai received the lion’s share of the workload.

However, Swift still produced 58 yards on 15 carries. All told, the Bears ran the football an astounding 54 times for a team total of 232 yards.

After the game, Monangai spoke to reporters and delivered his promise in what felt more like a warning or a challenge to the rest of the league.

“We all know we’re going to run the ball. Other team knows it. Everybody watching at home knows it,” Monangai said. “You gotta come stop us.”

Kyle Monangai Injured Thumb Late in Victory Over Jets on Sunday

Monangai gutted his way through a hyperextended knee during the preseason and has played in all four of the team’s games to this point in the year.

He produced the best showing of his 2026 campaign on Sunday, though it came at something of a cost. Monangai left the contest late in the fourth quarter due to a thumb injury that he sustained as the Bears were wrapping up their 23-12 win over the Jets to move to a record of 3-1 on the year.

“Kyle Monangai has a thumb injury per Ben Johnson,” Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reported via X.

How serious the injury to the running back’s thumb is remains to be seen, though Monangai did not speak during his postgame press conference as a man who expects to miss extensive time, if any at all.

Bears’ Kyle Monangai Will Remain Backup RB Behind D’Andre Swift, Assuming Relative Health for Both Players

Assuming that Monangai is healthy enough to play next week against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, he is likely heading back to his role as RB2 behind Swift.

Johnson confirmed that Swift is not trending toward a demotion after losing a fumble that set up a field goal for the Jets in the third quarter. If physical issues hamper Swift, however, Monangai may be in for another significant role in Green Bay on October 11.

Through four games this season, Monangai has tallied 60 total carries for 324 yards and three TDs. He has also caught five passes for 39 yards through the air.