Bears Get Last-Minute Seahawks Roster Update Before Monday Night Football

The Chicago Bears may have just gotten some bad news ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle rookie running back Jadarian Price is nearing his return after missing the last four games with a chest injury, giving the Seahawks a chance to get another offensive weapon back just in time for Chicago.

The Seahawks selected Price with the 32nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and after returning to practice last Thursday, the former Notre Dame standout carries no injury designation heading into Monday night.

And with veteran running back Zach Charbonnet also set to make his season debut, the Bears suddenly have a few more things to worry about against Seattle’s rushing attack.

Seahawks Could Get Jadarian Price Back Against Bears

According to the Seahawks’ official website, Jadarian Price was designated to return from injured reserve on October 29 after missing four games with a chest injury.

The former Notre Dame standout was limited in his first practice back before participating fully on Friday, putting him in position to return against the Chicago Bears.

However, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald stopped short of confirming Price would play when speaking to reporters Saturday.

“We have a plan for Zach and with JD, if we were to make a move, that would happen on Monday to my knowledge,” Macdonald said. “We’ll see if that’s what we do.”

Seattle also has another running back returning at the same time.

Zach Charbonnet, who suffered a torn ACL during last season’s playoffs, will make his 2026 debut against Chicago after missing the first seven games.

How Macdonald plans to divide those carries remains unclear, especially with Charbonnet returning from a major knee injury and Price having missed the last month.

Still, getting both players back would give Seattle more options than it has had for much of the season.

Bears’ New-Look Defensive Front Faces Immediate Test

The Chicago Bears have made some major additions of their own ahead of Monday night.

Chicago acquired All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans last week, and he’s expected to make his Bears debut against Seattle. The Bears will also get Montez Sweat back from his two game suspension. While linebacker T.J. Edwards is returning after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

But Seattle has been making moves, too.

The Seahawks acquired eight time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts last week – The Bears need to contain Seattle’s rushing attack and put more pressure on quarterback Sam Darnold, who has already thrown eight interceptions through seven games.

Jadarian Price’s return alone probably isn’t going to completely change the matchup. He has played just three NFL games, and Seattle still needs to figure out how its running back rotation will work with Zach Charbonnet returning.

But with both teams getting major reinforcements ahead of kickoff, Chicago’s new-look defensive front will get tested immediately.

And if Simmons can help shut down Seattle’s suddenly healthier backfield, the Bears could put themselves in a pretty good position to leave Lumen Field with another win.