Bears’ Montez Sweat Setback Could Push Ryan Poles Toward a Risky Trade

The Chicago Bears have a decision to make on defense, and it goes beyond finding a temporary answer to Montez Sweat’s absence. With their pass rush taking a hit and questions lingering in the secondary, the Bears could be tempted to make a move before the NFL trade deadline. One intriguing possibility is Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston, whose playing time has recently declined. But if general manager Ryan Poles considers pursuing the former first-round pick, the question is not simply whether Chicago needs him. It is how much the Bears should be willing to pay for a player who still has something to prove.

Maxwell Hairston Could Give the Bears a Trade Opportunity

The idea originated with Erik Lambert at Sports Mockery, which argued on October 15 that Chicago should explore a deal for Hairston after his role in Buffalo diminished. The Bills selected the Kentucky product 30th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he arrived with one obvious selling point: elite speed. Hairston ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine, a performance that helped establish his athletic credentials.

His recent playing time, however, has raised questions. According to Sports Mockery’s report, Hairston played just 15 defensive snaps against the Los Angeles Rams on October 12 after Buffalo adjusted its cornerback lineup. Christian Benford returned, while rookie Davison Igbinosun started opposite him.

That is an opportunity worth watching, but not proof that the Bills want to move on. Hairston is still developing, and Buffalo may believe he can work through his difficulties without giving up on a first-round investment. But the player is well worth Chicago’s time to investigate the situation in case the idea becomes a reality.

Montez Sweat’s Suspension Adds Urgency, Not a Blank Check

The timing is significant for Chicago. Sweat has been suspended for two games without pay for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy, ruling him out against the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. The setback comes with defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo also dealing with a quad injury, leaving the Bears with less room for error up front.

Heavy has already examined the immediate consequences of the Sweat suspension. But a cornerback would address a different problem. Hairston cannot replace Sweat’s ability to pressure the quarterback, and acquiring him would not suddenly repair every weakness in the defense.

It could, however, give defensive coordinator Dennis Allen another young option in coverage. If Chicago believes Hairston’s speed and athleticism can translate into more consistent NFL performances, the potential reward extends beyond the next two games. The Bears would be investing in a player who could help the secondary for years, not merely filling a short-term hole.

That distinction matters. A team dealing with injuries and suspensions can easily convince itself that every available player is a necessity. Poles needs to resist that temptation.

Ryan Poles Must Get the Price Right

This is where the proposal becomes interesting. Hairston’s reduced role could create an opening for Chicago, but it does not automatically mean his trade value has collapsed. Nor is there any confirmed indication that the Bills are prepared to accept a fourth- or fifth-round pick.

For the Bears, that should be the starting point for negotiations, not an assumed asking price. Poles would need to determine whether Buffalo has genuine doubts about Hairston’s future or is simply managing a young cornerback’s development after difficult performances. Those are very different situations, and the distinction should influence any offer.

Chicago has already shown a willingness to invest in its roster when the right opportunity presents itself. But the best move is not necessarily the most aggressive one. If the Bills are willing to discuss a reasonable deal, Hairston could be a worthwhile gamble with long-term upside. If they demand a premium, the Bears should be comfortable walking away.

Hariston is definitley worth a long hard look by the Bears. The bigger question now is whether Poles can turn that possibility into value without allowing Sweat’s suspension to dictate the price. The Bears may need defensive help, but they also need to make sure the next move solves a problem rather than creates another one.