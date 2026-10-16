Bears Get Michael Penix Jr. Playing Status Ahead of Falcons Matchup

The Chicago Bears are in for a tough seven days ahead; they head to the rejuvenated Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, who after a difficult 0-2 start with third string quarterback Cooper Rush look like bona fide playoff contenders, before hosting the similarly replenished New England Patriots, who have pulled off a pair of excellent performances in the past two weeks to once again cement themselves as top AFC opposition.

Throughout the week, the Bears have been unsure as to whether signal caller Caleb Williams will suit up against Atlanta, but there has been another quarterback decision that has received far less coverage, but may be equally as impactful.

Penix suffered a rib injury late on in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football last week, and whilst there was hope he would be able to play the following week, it was by no means a certainty.

Michael Penix Jr. Suffered a Late-Game Injury V.s. Baltimore

However, after fully practicing this week the Falcons have given their franchise QB no injury designation and have listed him as good to go for the weekend.

“Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. has no injury designation for Sunday’s game and is expected to start vs. the Bears.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday ahead of the matchup.

Everyone hopes for healthy players, and given that he was practicing the whole week, Penix starting will hardly be a shock to the Bears’ coaching staff. But facing him does present a different test than backup Tua Tagovailoa or third stringer, Rush.

Bears Set to Face Michael Penix Jr. on Sunday

Rush had a torrid first two games of the season before Penix returned and helped the passing offense get back into full swing.

But the difference between Penix and Tagovailoa starting is probably not too different, depending on which Tua decides to show up.

Now facing a fit Penix, the Bears will need to be back to their best after the drubbing at Green Bay in Week 5 if they are going to avoid falling to 3-3.