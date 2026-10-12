Bears Get Michael Penix Jr. Injury Update for Upcoming Falcons Game

The Chicago Bears will be licking their wounds from a drubbing at the hands of arch-rivals, the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The 31-7 loss was the Bears’ second of the season; the first having been a 6-9 defeat to the very defensively stingy Minnesota Vikings; and easily the worst.

Moving forward to Week 6, the Bears will go up against the Atlanta Falcons, who despite being one of the league’s most in-form teams heading into Sunday night’s game could not get it done against a Baltimore Ravens team that was missing star QB Lamar Jackson.

However, starting Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. suffered a rib injury late on in the game that forced him to miss the final offensive snaps of the game. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported early on Monday morning that Penix is set to undergo MRI imaging to determine how long he will miss.

Will Michael Penix Jr. Play Against the Bears?

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones subsequently reported later on in the day that whilst it is not confirmed, there is “optimism” amongst the Falcons coaching staff that Penix will suit up in Week 6 against the Bears.

“There is optimism in Atlanta that QB Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) will be able to play Sunday against the Bears, sources tell TheAthletic. Penix missed overtime last night as the injury worsened as he sat.” Jonathan Jones wrote on X on Monday.

Optimism is not the same as a clean injury report, but it is certainly a good first step for the health of the third-year pro, who has already suffered three major knee injuries over the course of his pro and college career.

If Penix does not play in Week 6, Chicago will face former Miami Dolphins quarterback and Pro Bowler Tua Tagovailoa, who has yet to start a game this season.

Is There a Major Difference Between Penix and Tagovailoa?

The game plan for Tua versus Penix is probably not particularly different given that they are similar-ish quarterbacks; both left handed being the most visibly clear one.

Penix has a stronger arm and so far this season looks to be a more accurate quarterback than Tua, especially on deeper routes. But in real terms the quality difference between the pair is not vast as some would have you believe.

Regardless of who the quarterback is, improvements in coverage on the back end are much-needed after Sunday’s debacle.