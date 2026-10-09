Mike Ditka’s Quotes: Lessons on Life, Winning, and Being Chicago Tough

Mike Ditka was never just a coach. He was Chicago itself — tough, unyielding, larger than life, and unwilling to apologize for any of it. When he took over the Bears, he didn’t simply lead a football team. He embodied a city that prides itself on grit, self-belief, and winning the hard way. The mustache, the intensity, the Super Bowl XX championship in 1985 — all of it became part of the city’s identity. Da Coach didn’t just represent Chicago. For a generation of fans, he was Chicago.

Ditka could deliver a motivational speech, cut through an excuse with a single line, or leave you laughing with a perfectly timed insult. He had strong opinions about winning, life and what it took to succeed, but he never took himself so seriously that he lost his sense of humor. These Mike Ditka quotes capture both sides of the man Chicago came to love.

Mike Ditka Quotes on Winning

No excuses. No surrender. And no shortage of opinions.

“Losers quit when they’re tired. Winners quit when they’ve won.”

“Before you can win, you have to believe you are worthy.”

“Failure isn’t fatal unless you let it be.”

“I don’t think anything is unrealistic if you believe you can do it. I think if you are determined enough and willing to pay the price, you can get it done.”

No Excuses. No Nonsense.

Ditka had a way of cutting through the noise and getting straight to the point.

“Can’t make chicken salad out of chicken noodle.”

“Motivation comes from within each individual. It’s a personal thing. It’s pride, guts, desire, whatever you want to call it; some people have it in their bellies, and some don’t.”

“If you’re not in the parade, you watch the parade. That’s life.”

The Wit That Made Ditka, Ditka

He could inspire a team, stare down a reporter or deliver a punchline without missing a beat.

“What’s the difference between a three-week-old puppy and a sportswriter? In six weeks, the puppy stops whining.”

“The shoulder surgery was a success. The lobotomy failed.”

“George Halas throws nickels around like manhole covers.”

“I always tell people I want to live to be 150 and they say why would you want to do that. I say, well there’s a few people I haven’t made mad yet, I want to get them.”

Beyond Football: Ditka on Life

Behind the growl was a man with strong views about achievement, perspective and enjoying the ride.

“Success is about having, excellence is about being. Success is about having money and fame, but excellence is being the best you can be.”

“Success is never permanent, and failure is never final.”

“Success is about taking advantage of opportunity.”

“Life’s not about money. Look at achievements, accomplishments. It’s about having fun. It’s about enjoying life.”

“You gotta live in the moment. I don’t care what you’ve done in your life, it has nothing to do with what you’re gonna do or what you can do. The past is history, tomorrow is a mystery. But today is a gift — that’s why they call it the present.”

To ‘Da Coach’.

You will forever be remembered by a grateful city.