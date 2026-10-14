Bears’ Ben Johnson Offers Blunt Response on Montez Sweat

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is not the type to suffer boneheaded mistakes or any behavior that hurts the locker room in a general sense, which he proved again recently when responding to the NFL’s suspension of defensive end Montez Sweat.

Sweat cost himself millions of dollars after testing positive for a substance the league has banned under its performance-enhancing drug (PED) policy. He also cost his teammates two games without their best defensive end in critical contests on the road against the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday and at home against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football coming off a short week.

Johnson did not dwell on the loss of Sweat while speaking with reporters on Wednesday, October 14, nor did he mince words.

“We want all of our guys available and playing in ball games to help us win. So, you know, that’s really what it is,” Johnson said, per 104.3 The Score in Chicago. “Next man up, and we keep it moving.”

Montez Sweat Prepping Appeal to NFL to Change Categorization of Suspension, Lessen Punishment

Getty Defensive end Montez Sweat of the Chicago Bears.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk also spoke to The Score on Wednesday and reported that Sweat’s representation may attempt a unique sort of appeal to try and lessen, or even reverse, his suspension.

“This is a strange situation because usually we only find out about a suspension when the appeals have been exhausted and it’s just a matter of serving the time, whatever it may be under the PED policy,” Florio said. “I had a conversation with someone earlier that indicated to me they are exploring a potential appeal that, as I understand it, would split the hairs between the PED policy and the substance abuse policy.

“I am at least aware of the possibility of an appeal that would be based on the argument that this is a substance abuse policy issue, not a PED policy issue, and we’ll see how it plays out,” Florio continued.

Bears Will Have Choice to Release Montez Sweat, Recoup Formerly Guaranteed Money if Suspension Holds

Getty Defensive end Montez Sweat of the Chicago Bears.

By successfully appealing the NFL’s ruling, Sweat can save himself at least $2.3 million — the amount his two-week absence will cost him in terms of lost game checks.

However, it’s a bigger deal than even that potentially, because his suspension under the PED policy voids all future guarantees included in Sweat’s $98 million contract.

That means if the league’s decision holds as currently categorized, Sweat loses the guaranteed status on the $12.7 million remaining on his deal for 2026, per Spotrac.

And that could open up all kinds of possibilities, including Chicago deciding to release Sweat mid-season and recover those funds, then use them to pay the cost of a trade for Sweat’s replacement.

Of course, that is a highly risky proposition given the potential locker room dynamics that might follow, Sweat’s familiarity with the defense and his status as a former Pro Bowler/starter who has contributed meaningfully during his time with the Bears.