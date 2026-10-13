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Breaking News: Bears $98M Pass Rusher Suspended Next 2 Games

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Montez Sweat
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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 13: Montez Sweat #98 of the Chicago Bears reacts after a sack during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers of the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

After an embarrassing 31-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers, things keep getting worse for the Chicago Bears.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, pass rusher Montez Sweat has been suspended for the next two games for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy.

#Bears DE Montez Sweat has been suspended for the next 2 games for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy,” Biggs posted on X. “That means he will miss Sunday at Atlanta and the following Thursday vs. New England.”

Bears fans were quick to responded on X.

His performances haven’t even been enhanced 😂@StoicGeorges

“Well the “Performance-Enhancing” part didn’t work. Dude’s been invisible” @Chef_Poles

“time to ship off that 5th for Mack ASAP” @lennyzelms

More on Bears Pass Rusher Montez Sweat Suspension

Montez Sweat
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 04: Montez Sweat #98 of the Chicago Bears looks on during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Soldier Field on October 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jessie Alcheh/Getty Images)

In a corresponding move, Brad Biggs added that the Bears are expected to activate defensive end Shemar Turner to the 53-man roster.

#Bears are expected to restore DE Shemar Turner to the 53-man roster from the physically unable to perform list, a move that was likely to happen even without the Montez Sweat development.”

This was an avoidable problem, and one that looks really bad on Montez Sweat’s end. The Bears are paying him $98 million, and to miss a few games due to using performance-enhancing drugs is not ideal.

Especially when the Bears traded a second-round pick for Sweat back in 2023.

With Sweat Out, One Bears Pass Rusher Will Get His Wish

Bears defense
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 04: Austin Booker #94 of the Chicago Bears looks on during the second quarter of the game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field on October 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jessie Alcheh/Getty Images)

Now that Montez Sweat will be out, it’ll open up opportunities for other pass rushers, including Austin Booker.

Booker voiced his frustration about not getting enough snaps on defense, saying, “When the snap count goes up, the production goes up.”

In Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, Booker made his presence felt despite being on the field for 72% of the team’s total defensive snaps, racking up two sacks, three tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.

With Sweat out, he’ll be able to increase his snap count on defense and show the Bears’ coaching staff why he deserves a bigger role.

Other pass rushers not named Booker who will need to step up in Sweat’s absence include Shemar Turner, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Daniel Hardy.

And the trade talk surrounding Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack and other potential trades for pass rushers will only amplify with Sweat being suspended.

Perhaps this is the time when general manager Ryan Poles starts to seriously consider giving up some draft capital in 2027 to bring in a veteran pass rusher who can immediately make a difference for a Bears’ defense that now needs even more help up front.

Isaac Zuniga is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. He has also covered major sporting events, including the 2026 Super Bowl, 2026 Winter Olympics, and 2026 World Cup. More about Isaac Zuniga

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Breaking News: Bears $98M Pass Rusher Suspended Next 2 Games

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