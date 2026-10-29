Bears’ Recent Pro Bowl CB Seeks Chicago Reunion at Trade Deadline

The Chicago Bears are looking to improve the defense ahead of the NFL trade deadline, part of which could include a reunion with cornerback Nahshon Wright.

Wright came out of nowhere in 2025, after appearing in 33 games and getting just three starts over his first four seasons in the league (three with the Dallas Cowboys and one with the Minnesota Vikings). He played all 17 contests for the Bears, starting 16 times and earning a Pro Bowl nod after tallying 11 pass breakups, five interceptions, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a defensive TD.

However, the free-agent market for the 28-year-old cornerback did not live up to projections, and he ended up signing a one-year deal worth just $3.5 million to join the New York Jets.

Now seven games into the season, Wright has appeared in just three contests for the Jets, has not started and hasn’t even played a defensive snap, seeing the field for just 22 snaps on special teams. He played 1,041 snaps for Chicago last year (97 percent) and appeared on 18 special teams snaps.

Wright spoke publicly about his frustrations with his role in New York on Wednesday, October 28.

Also: CB Nahshon Wright tells ESPN that he's "definitely frustrated" by having no role on defense. Asked if he has requested a trade, he said, "Not formally…(But) I've expressed my feelings (to the team)." https://t.co/wTfBKk1Bn6 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 28, 2026

“Also: CB Nahshon Wright tells ESPN that he’s ‘definitely frustrated’ by having no role on defense,” Rich Cimini reported via X. “Asked if he has requested a trade, he said, ‘Not formally…(But) I’ve expressed my feelings (to the team).'”

Jets CB Nahshon Wright Interested in Return to Chicago

The most logical path out of New York for Wright leads back to Chicago, where the same coaching staff and some of the defensive roster from last year remains in tact, including multiple members of the secondary.

Brendan Sugrue of The Bears Wire reported Thursday that Wright is thinking along similar lines.

“Nahshon Wright hasn’t formally requested a trade away from the Jets, but I’m told he wants to come back to the Bears, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation,” Sugrue wrote on social media. “Could there be a reunion between the two sides?”

Bears-Jets Trade for Nahshon Wright Should Prove Relatively Simple to Make Happen

Meanwhile, the Bears could use some more help at the cornerback position. Both Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson have struggled significantly this season, and injuries have impacted the secondary since the summer months.

Beyond that, the Bears should be able to trade for Wright with relative ease.

His contract is small enough that Chicago can easily absorb it, while the Jets are barely utilizing him even on special teams. New York (2-5) is probably fine getting off the little money it still owes Wright, and bringing back a Day 3 pick in trade for a player the Jets don’t care about is a win.