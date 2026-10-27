Bears Release 6th Year Corner After Big Demotion in 2026

The Chicago Bears have released one of their more utilized corners from last season. Former 2021 undrafted free agent Nick McCloud was cut by the team on Tuesday as the Bears elevated running back Zavier Scott to the 53-man roster.

Bears Release Nick McCloud, Sign Zavier Scott

“Bears are promoting RB Zavier Scott to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. CB Nick McCloud has been released.”

McCloud had a big role on the Bears defense in 2025, playing in 15 games and starting four as the nickel cornerback. The sixth-year pro also played at least 40% of snaps on defense nine times last season.

However, the offseason draft selection of rookie fourth round pick Malik Muhammad and the renewed health of All-Pro Jaylon Johnson; who missed large swaths of the previous year; meant that McCloud – having returned to the team in mid-September after not being re-signed in 2026 – was no longer a critical part of the Bears’ secondary.

Nick McCloud Has Had Very a Limited Role in 2026

Indeed, McCloud has played in just two games in 2026 so far; a small role on defense in Week 6 in the win against the Atlanta Falcons, and just one special teams snap in Week 4 against the New York Jets.

With the Bears having depth issues at running back, given the thumb/toe injuries sustained by second-year Kyle Monangai that have kept him out of the past three weeks of action, the addition of Scott makes sense.

And with McCloud falling ever further on the depth chart, it felt inevitable that he would be the one to go.