Bears Battling Lions to Trade for $21 Million CB With 12 Career INTs

The Chicago Bears are pursuing cornerback help via the trade market and are currently jostling with the NFC North Division rival Detroit Lions for their DB of choice.

That defensive back is Tariq (Riq) Woolen, currently of the Philadelphia Eagles and formerly a Pro Bowl rookie with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, who has amassed 59 pass breakups and 12 interceptions across 72 games played.

“Bears might not be done adding to their defense,” Thomas R. Petersen reported via X on Thursday, November 5. “They are reportedly in deep competition with Lions to acquire Riq Woolen from the Eagles.”

Bears Linked to Riq Woolen by Multiple NFL Reporters in Recent Days

Petersen’s report lines up with what ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler had to say on Wednesday about Chicago’s interest in improving its secondary.

“The Bears have been linked to edge-rushers such as Khalil Mack, but a few league evaluators told me … that cornerback is becoming more of a need,” Fowler reported. “Washington’s Mike Sainristil is a name that has circulated this week, though I don’t get the sense the Commanders plan to trade him. An available corner such as the Eagles’ Riq Woolen for a Day 3 pick could make sense.”

It is unclear if Chicago would pass on an opportunity to land Mack, or a similarly-priced and talented pass-rusher, in order to prioritize a cornerback — or vice versa. However, it is possible that the Bears could dig deep enough into their coffers of draft assets and make moves for both.

Woolen is on a one-year deal worth $12 million that expires next spring. He has earned a total of $21 million over the course of his five-year professional career.

Chargers Playing Hardball With Teams on Khalil Mack Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

Mack’s value is generally falling in the fifth-round pick range, based on the majority of estimates from analysts around the NFL.

But the Los Angeles Chargers (0-7) are sticking firm to their story that they don’t want to trade anyone ahead of the deadline, even though literally running the the table from here on out would not guarantee them a wildcard playoff spot in the AFC.

Still, given the Chargers’ stated position, as well as Mack’s stated interest to remain in L.A. with his teammates, the Bears might need to go up to a fourth-round pick to get a deal done. Chicago surrendered its first-round picks in each of the following two drafts, as well as a 2027 fourth-rounder in return for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round selection from the Tennessee Titans.

Chicago now holds the rights to its own second, third, sixth and seventh-round picks in 2027, as well as a fifth-rounder from the Atlanta Falcons, according to Spotrac. That Falcons’ fifth is probably the asset the Bears can use to land either Mack or Woolen, who Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron also believes is worth a Day 3 asset in trade.

“Given the fact that Woolen is only a one-year rental, it would be surprising to see him cost more than a Day 3 draft pick,” Infante wrote on October 23.

Bears Have Outside Chance to Trade for Both Riq Woolen, Khalil Mack

The Bears won’t part ways with either their second- or third-rounders in 2027 to land Mack or Woolen, both of whom are on the final years of their respective contracts — so it might be one or the other.

However, Chicago holds the rights to its fourth- and fifth-round selections in 2028, as well as a fifth-round pick from the Titans that they got in the Simmons deal. Los Angeles is being as stubborn as they are because they were a perennial playoff team coming into this season (with appearances in 2022, 2024 and 2025) and expected to accomplish the same this year.

But given how much the Chargers still believe in the personnel they’ve assembled, at least when the majority of those players are healthy, perhaps Chicago might convince Los Angeles to take a fourth-rounder in 2028 for Mack as a longer-term play. In that scenario, the Bears could possibly secure both Mack and Woolen to truly solidify their defense for a possible Super Bowl run.