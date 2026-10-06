Bears Re-Sign Super Bowl-Winning Journeyman WR to Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears‘ offense has remained stout and productive in both the passing and run game despite the continued absence of quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Bears ranked 15th in passing yards, whilst they lead the league in rushing with almost 200 rushing yards per game to start the season.

However, there is still much to be desired with regards to the franchise’s depth at wide receiver. Behind the starting trio of Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III and Kalif Raymond, Chicago have just 2025 undrafted free agent Jahdae Walker and third round rookie Zavion Thomas as a backup wideouts on the 53-man roster.

Enter former Super Bowl champion, Scotty Miller.

Bears Re-Sign Scotty Miller to Practice Squad

“Bears are signing veteran WR Scotty Miller to their practice squad.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on Tuesday.

The Bears’ practice squad prior to Miller’s signing had almost no NFL experience: JP Richardson and Kaden Davis have combined for exactly 0 receptions and receiving yards over the course of their respective careers.

So the addition of Miller is a welcome one for a room that could well do with a depth-boost.

Miller himself has far from a ground-breaking pedigree, but he has shown the ability to perform in big moments over the course of his career heading into Year 8.

Scotty Miller Is a Solid PS Addition Heading Into His 8th Year

The former sixth round pick’s career clear highlight to date was an electric 2020 season where the speedy deep threat – who ran a sub-4.4 40 yard dash at his Pro Day back in 2019 – put up 501 receiving yards en route to his then team, the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers , winning Super Bowl LV.

Since leaving the Buccaneers in the 2023 offseason, the 29-year old has played a bit-part role on the Falcons and Steelers’ offense over the past three years before signing with the Bears back in May.

Miller was released during final cuts and signed to the practice squad before being cut from that on Sep.24 – and now he rejoins the team. The Bowling Green alum is far from a revolutionary signing for the Bears, but expect Chicago to elevate Miller at some point during the season, and he could well play the role as high as the fourth or fifth wideout on game days.