Bears Receive Major Trade News From NFL Insider Before Seahawks Game

The Chicago Bears have already made one of the biggest moves ahead of the November 10 NFL trade deadline, acquiring All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans. However, general manager Ryan Poles might not be finished adding talent to the roster.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz provided an update on Chicago’s remaining trade priorities before Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks, indicating that the organization is still looking to improve two areas of its defense. Schultz has previously been accurate in identifying the Bears as an aggressive team in the trade market, and his latest comments suggest Chicago could be exploring another significant move before the deadline.

Bears News: Chicago Wants More Help on Defense

Schultz offered a straightforward update on November 2nd on what Chicago is looking to accomplish before the trade deadline.

“The Bears want another pass rusher and secondary help.”

That report is particularly interesting considering how aggressive Poles has already been. Chicago gave up two first-round picks and one fourth-round selection to acquire Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

Schultz previously identified the Bears and San Francisco 49ers as two teams to watch closely in the trade market, suggesting both organizations were prepared to pursue defensive upgrades.

He also connected both Chicago and San Francisco to Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack. However, it could be harder to acquire Mack than it appears on the surface.

Chargers’ Stance on Khalil Mack Could Complicate Bears’ Trade Plans

After the Chargers dropped to 0-7, Mack commented on the trade rumors, saying, “You’ve got to be where your feet are man, ultimately. That can be the most difficult thing when you’re dealing with a lot of outside noise and stuff. Just trying to be where your feet are at all times. That’s kind of been my thing in years past.”

However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Los Angeles has “given no indication that they’re willing to trade anybody.”

That could complicate Chicago’s pursuit of Mack.

Of course, there are other potential pass rushers available in the trade market, including Arizona Cardinals‘ Josh Sweat, but a lot of the fanbase is hoping Mack returns to where he played for four seasons and became one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers.

As for help in the secondary, one name to keep an eye on is Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen, who Philadelphia is reportedly expected to field trade calls for.

Woolen, 6’4″ and 210 lbs, is a former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion and could provide the Bears with more help in the secondary.

Here’s more on Woolen via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen:

“When I talk to rival teams about which players Philly might move, Woolen’s name comes up fairly often. He’s a high-upside corner and 2027 free agent whose $1.26 million base salary could help facilitate a trade (much of his $12 million in guarantees came via signing or restructured bonuses), Fowler wrote.

“Woolen has the length and long speed at 6-foot-4 to help a defense majoring in man coverage and two-deep zone. The tackling and eye discipline could improve, but Woolen is a disruptor on the perimeter. In five pro seasons, he has 12 interceptions and 57 pass breakups,” Bowen added.

Not many cornerbacks have been publicly talked about in terms of being available in the trade market. Perhaps there’s a surprise pass rusher or corner that Poles ends up trading for that many fans weren’t expecting.