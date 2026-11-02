Chargers’ Khalil Mack Breaks Silence on Trade Rumors Amid Bears Link

The Chicago Bears have already made one major move ahead of the November 10th trade deadline, acquiring All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans. However, general manager Ryan Poles could still be looking to add another difference-maker to the defensive front, with a potential reunion with Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack continuing to generate buzz.

Mack has now addressed the trade speculation, offering a measured response as rumors surrounding his future continue to circulate.

Bears News: Khalil Mack Addresses Trade Rumors as Chicago Remain a Potential Landing Spot

Khalil Mack spoke about dealing with the outside noise surrounding his future after the Chargers dropped to 0-7 on November 1st, emphasizing the importance of staying focused on what he can control.

“You’ve got to be where your feet are man, ultimately. That can be the most difficult thing when you’re dealing with a lot of outside noise and stuff. Just trying to be where your feet are at all times. That’s kind of been my thing in years past.”

Although Mack didn’t directly address whether he wants to be traded or whether he would welcome a potential return to Chicago, it’s similar to Jeffery Simmons’ response before he got traded.

“I don’t worry about the things that I can’t control,” Simmons said on October 28th, one day before being traded. “And those type of things is also a distraction. I mean, that’s a lot of fans and outside media.”

Meanwhile, the Bears have emerged as a potential landing spot after NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Chicago could still be looking to improve its pass rush following the Simmons trade.

“Meanwhile, the Bears may not actually be done. I’m told they’re still calling around, still looking on the edges of their defense. Wouldn’t be surprised if a Khalil Mack trade was in the offer here for a possible reunion for Mack and the Bears.”

A reunion would make sense for Chicago, considering Mack spent four seasons with the organization and established himself as one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers during that time.

Chargers Fall to 0-7, Could Increase Bears’ Chances of Trading for Mack

According to The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones, the Chargers previously made it clear that they weren’t interested in trading Mack despite their 0-6 start.

“The Chargers have confounded teams by not engaging in trade talks. The Bolts are 0-6 but are telling teams Mack isn’t available.”

However, the Chargers just lost another game, and dropping to 0-7 could be the final nail in the coffin that sets off a fire sale.

A fifth-round pick would be a reasonable starting point for Chicago to consider, while a potential sixth-round selection could make the deal even more appealing if Los Angeles becomes more willing to negotiate. (Reminder: the Bears do not have a fourth-round selection in 2027; that went to the Titans as part of the Simmons trade).

The Bears could look for other edge rushers if the Chargers continue to be stubborn or have too high an asking price for Mack, but the chances of Chicago trading for the future Hall of Famer should be rising.