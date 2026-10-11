Bears Must Demote Tyson Bagent After Disastrous Day in Green Bay

The Chicago Bears offense has often looked unstoppable this season, except when quarterback Tyson Bagent has been under center and asked by head coach Ben Johnson to throw the football with regularity.

Bagent went 5-of-9 late against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 after Caleb Williams suffered a hamstring strain and failed to lead Chicago to the game-winning score. Bagent completed 25-of-34 passes for 268 yards and an interception against the New York Jets, but the run game covered for the backup QB to the tune of 54 carries for 232 yards and two scores.

Then, in Week 5, the Green Bay Packers amassed a 31-7 lead over the visiting Bears early in the fourth quarter. At that point in the contest, Bagent had completed 12-of-21 passes for 87 yards and two interceptions, which led directly to 15 Packers points.

“Xavier McKinney again. Tyson Bagent throws an INT over the middle. Pass went behind Colston Loveland,” Courtney Cronin of ESPN wrote on X. “Looked similar to the one he threw targeting Loveland last week when Minkah Fitzpatrick picked him off.”

Bears Need to Go Back to Case Keenum if Caleb Williams Can’t Play in Week 6

The sky isn’t falling in Chicago, but the team is tracking toward a 3-2 record and an 0-2 mark in the NFC North Division. Williams returned to practice on Friday for the first time since his injury and has a chance to play against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.

However, if he can’t go, the Bears have to go back to veteran Case Keenum who accounted for more than 250 total yards and three TDs in the team’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Keenum stepped in for Bagent in the fourth quarter and threw an interception of his own as the Bears were threatening the end zone. But that mistake aside, it’s time for Keenum if Williams can’t go.

Bears Clearly Need Caleb Williams More Than Last 2 Wins Indicated

Chicago hosts the New England Patriots on a short week on Thursday Night Football after traveling to Atlanta next Sunday. The Bears then face the reigning Super Bowl champs in Week 8.

At this point, Williams can’t get back fast enough, as the Falcons are surging and the Patriots have rebounded in a big way after a shaky 1-2 start.

Bears running back Kyle Monangai is also hurt and missed Sunday’s outing in Green Bay with turf toe. He could be out for an extended period of time with the injury.