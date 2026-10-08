Bears QB Tyson Bagent Makes His Feelings Clear on Packers Rivalry

It’s finally time for Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent to get a taste of what it’s like to play against the Green Bay Packers.

And this isn’t just any old rivalry either. In the past, it hasn’t really felt as bloodthirsty given the Bears were not good, but now, not only are the Bears a good football team, but they have a head coach who fully embraces the rivalry.

“Man, f*** the Packers!” Ben Johnson said. “F*** those guys! I f***ing hate those guys!”

And the Packers players feel the same way.

“We don’t like them,” Packers defensive lineman Karl Brooks said. “They don’t like us.”

“It’s on site,” Packers safety Evan Williams added. “We all know what it is.”

Well, how does Bagent feel about the Packers and having the opportunity to face them for the first time in his career?

Bears Quarterback Tyson Bagent Makes His Feelings Clear on Packers Rivalry

Speaking with reporters on October 7th, Tyson Bagent knows this matchup isn’t any ordinary game.

“I think you go into each week the exact same as far as you know, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, getting the plan down. Being locked in, taking it extremely serious. But to say that this is just like any game just wouldn’t be true. It’s one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports. Easy for the fans to get up for. Easy for us to get up for, so it’ll certainly be a different feel out there and, that’s why, you know, it’s so important that we put in the amount of work that we need for this week. Get acclimated in a smart way but also in a hurry so we can have our best foot forward going into this weekend.”

The Bears have the utmost confidence in Bagent, who Packers head coach Matt LaFleur called a “really good quarterback” who “can start for many teams in the league.”

Latest Update on Caleb Williams

As for Caleb Williams and where he’s at injury-wise, he’s definitely trending in the right direction.

The Athletic’s Dan Wiederer reported on October 8th that Williams is progressing notably with his on-field recovery steps.

“Per those in the know, he has looked spry and comfortable taking drops, planting, slinging it around,” Wiederer tweeted out.

As for when he’ll come back, that’s TBD. However, Wiederer did point this out.

“The Bears do have a scheduling quirk that could factor into Williams’ clearance. After a Week 6 Sunday game in Atlanta, Bears face quick Thursday night turnaround before home v NE. (Then an extra-long turnaround before 11/1 MNF game in Seattle.)”

Perhaps the Bears’ confidence in both Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum allows Williams to make a full recovery before he returns. However, he should be back at the latest against the Seattle Seahawks on November 1st.

Knowing how Williams hates watching from the sidelines, the more optimistic return date is October 18th against the Atlanta Falcons.