Former Bears 3rd Rounder Released by NFC West team

The Chicago Bears are perhaps in need of some depth at wide receiver, but they have yet to make any additions to a receiver room that holds just two backups on the active roster.

However, one team that did make a move concerning a familiar face at wideout is the Seattle Seahawks.

Former third round draft pick Velus Jones Jr., who spent three years with the franchise after being selected with the 71st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has been released by the Seattle Seahawks, with whom he won Super Bowl LX this past February.

Seahawks Release Velus Jones Jr., Sign Him to Practice Squad

“The Seahawks have activated WR Irv Charles from IR, the team announced. They released RB Velus Jones Jr. to make room on the 53.” ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported on Tuesday.

Jones was subsequently signed to Seattle’s practice squad, per Gregg Bell.

“Seahawks waive RB Velus Jones Jr. then sign him to practice squad. They moved Jones off the active roster to make room for WR/special-teams ace Irv Charles, who was activated off injured reserve. Jones was active for the SF game last weekend. His only snaps were on STs”. Bell reported on Oct. 13.

Velus Jones Jr. Never Quite Made it in Chicago

Jones was bought in as a multi-purpose offensive weapon when he was drafted by the Bears nearly five years ago. Predominantly a receiver and a returner, the Tennessee man struggled early on his career with ball security, fumbling three times as a rookie in 2022.

The 29-year old lost his job as punt returner in his sophomore season, and was given a reduced workload both on offense; where he started two games in his debut season and none his second year; and on kick return.

Shortly after converting him into a running back in August 2024, the Bears released Jones after yet another fumble on a kick-off return in October, before he eventually signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.