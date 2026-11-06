Bears Trade Pitch Lands Familiar Face & Upside-Pass Rusher From Jets

The Chicago Bears could have another opportunity to strengthen their defense before the November 10th NFL trade deadline, and a potential deal with the New York Jets could address two important needs at once.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently reported that Chicago remains interested in adding secondary help, specifically mentioning a possible reunion with Pro Bowl cornerback Nahshon Wright.

However, the Bears have also been linked to multiple edge rushers as general manager Ryan Poles continues to explore ways to improve the defense. Rather than pursuing those needs separately, Chicago could consider a two-player trade that brings Wright and 27-year-old pass rusher and former first-round pick Will McDonald IV to the Windy City.

Bears News: Chicago Could Reunite With Pro Bowl CB Nahshon Wright

Rapoport reported on Tuesday, November 3rd, that the Bears are still exploring ways to improve their defense and could consider bringing Wright back to Chicago.

“Among their needs, they have a need on the edge, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them add some secondary help as well,” Rapoport said. “Khalil Mack that is obviously being discussed. … The other interesting one is Nahshon Wright. He was with the Bears last year, is with the Jets now, and is really not playing. Could that be a name to watch as well, just for some depth? I do not believe Ryan Poles is done.”

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Wright has expressed frustration over his lack of playing time and has communicated his feelings to the organization.

“CB Nahshon Wright tells ESPN that he’s ‘definitely frustrated’ by having no role on defense. Asked if he has requested a trade, he said, ‘Not formally…(But) I’ve expressed my feelings (to the team).'”

That situation could create an opportunity for the Bears to bring back a player who was one of their most productive defensive backs last season.

Wright appeared in all 17 games for Chicago in 2025, finishing with five interceptions, 11 pass breakups, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and a Pro Bowl nomination.

The Bears already know what Wright can bring to the secondary, and his familiarity with the system could make a reunion relatively straightforward.

However, he isn’t the only Jets defender who could make sense for Chicago.

Bears Could Pair Wright With Pass Rusher Will McDonald IV

One intriguing possibility if the Bears want to add a pass rusher is Will McDonald IV.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound defender has recorded three sacks through eight games this season. While that production hasn’t matched his previous output, McDonald has already demonstrated the ability to be a disruptive pass rusher with 18.5 sacks across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, making him an intriguing option.

He’s also way younger than someone like Khalil Mack (who’s 35 years old) and could be a long-term piece on defense.

A potential trade package involving the Bears and Jets could involve the following:

Bears Receive: CB Nahshon Wright and EDGE Will McDonald IV

Jets Receive: 2027 Third-Round Pick and 2028 Sixth-Round Pick

Wright would provide a familiar option in the secondary, while McDonald would give the Bears another young pass rusher with high upside alongside the defensive talent that’s already in Chicago.

The Bears doesn’t necessarily have to trade for both players, let alone make another major move, but if the Jets are willing to discuss both defenders, a two-player deal could be worth exploring before the trade deadline.