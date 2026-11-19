There’s no quarterback playing better than Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow right now.

He’s coming off his fifth consecutive game with at least four total touchdowns, and the Bengals have scored 30 or more points in all five contests. Cincinnati has also won each of those games.

Sitting at 7-2 overall and in first place in the AFC North, the Bengals will hit the road Monday night to face a hungry Washington Commanders team looking to climb back into the NFC East race.

Adam Schefter Makes Strong Statement on Burrow

ESPN’s Adam Schefter appeared on “Get Up” Thursday morning to discuss the Bengals and their recent success.

Schefter praised Burrow but also highlighted the offensive line’s improved protection. That protection has given the quarterback more time in the pocket than he’s had at any point during his seven-year career.

“The big difference in that team right now is the way that offensive line is protecting him,” Schefter said. “He’s got time this year. He’s got time back there, he’s able to find his guys, and when he’s standing back there he’s not being touched generally speaking and if he’s not being touched, he’s not getting hurt, and if he’s not getting hurt then he’s out on the field and if he’s out on the field then they’re going to have as good of a chance as anybody at making a postseason run. Joe Burrow with time is dangerous and we’re seeing it again this season.”

“The big difference of that team right now is the way that that offensive line is protecting [Joe Burrow].” @AdamSchefter gives the Bengals a good chance to make a playoff run 🏈 https://t.co/a5VB9m2aYT — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 19, 2026

Burrow’s 2026 Season With Bengals

Through the Bengals’ first nine games, Burrow has played at an MVP level and currently sits as the favorite to win the award, according to Kalshi.

However, his focus remains on bringing a Super Bowl title to Cincinnati. Entering this weekend, Burrow leads the NFL by completing 74.7% of his passes and throwing 27 touchdown passes. His 2,795 passing yards rank second in the league.