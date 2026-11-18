The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs both hold 7-2 records and will face off in just a few weeks at Paycor Stadium.

On Wednesday, the Bengals saw one of their former players sign with the Chiefs as an unrestricted free agent.

Chiefs Sign OT Fred Johnson

Fred Johnson is currently in his eighth NFL season. He began his career with the Bengals from 2019-2021 before spending the last four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles, however, decided to waive him following the trade deadline during their bye week. Johnson cleared waivers on Nov. 16, making him free to sign elsewhere.

Ultimately, Kansas City is looking for some reliable depth up front, which is something Johnson has provided during his eight seasons in the league.

Via ESPN’s Ian Rapoport: “The #Chiefs are signing former #Eagles OT Fred Johnson to their practice squad and he’ll likely be elevated to the 53-man roster.”

The #Chiefs are signing former #Eagles OT Fred Johnson to their practice squad and he’ll likely be elevated to the 53-man roster. https://t.co/zV3ITTxp48 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2026

Johnson’s Time With Bengals

Johnson went undrafted in 2019 and initially signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Pittsburgh waived him in early October, allowing the Bengals to claim him.

He went on to appear in 23 games during his time in the Queen City and started eight games for Cincinnati. Johnson played for the Bengals just before the franchise began to find success with star quarterback Joe Burrow.

Johnson’s NFL Career

Following his departure from the Bengals, Johnson spent one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 before eventually signing with the Eagles in 2023. He went on to win a Super Bowl with the organization.

He appeared in 58 games during his time in Philadelphia and made 14 starts, none of which came this season.