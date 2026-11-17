The Cincinnati Bengals are riding high following their dominant 38-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher has made it clear that his unit isn’t afraid of opposing defenses bringing pressure.

With Cincinnati preparing to face the Washington Commanders on Monday night, Pitcher delivered a confident message about the Bengals’ ability to handle the blitz.

Pitcher said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com:

“There is not an ounce of us that feels like, ‘Oh no, here comes the blitz.’ It’s. ‘Please blitz us,’ because we have just supreme confidence in our guys’ ability to protect it, and you guys can see what our skilled guys and our quarterback can do.”

The comments come after Joe Burrow delivered another historic performance against Pittsburgh, throwing for 409 yards and four touchdowns while leading Cincinnati to its fifth consecutive victory.

Now, with another aggressive defense awaiting the Bengals, Pitcher appears more than comfortable welcoming the pressure.

Dan Pitcher Welcomes Blitz as Bengals Offense Continues to Dominate

Cincinnati’s offensive performance against Pittsburgh provided plenty of evidence to support Pitcher’s confidence.

According to Next Gen Stats, Burrow completed all 12 of his passes against the Steelers’ blitz for 186 yards.

Perhaps even more impressive was Cincinnati’s ability to keep its quarterback clean.

Burrow faced pressure on just 17.4% of his dropbacks, the fifth-lowest rate of his career, despite averaging 2.96 seconds to throw.

The Bengals’ ability to protect Burrow while allowing him time to attack downfield has become a significant advantage for an offense featuring Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Early in his career, there were a lot of questions about Cincinnati’s ability to protect Burrow. It often led to inconsistencies in the offense.

This year, the line is playing great and giving Burrow plenty of time to shred defenses.

Commanders Present Another Major Test for Joe Burrow

Washington has been one of the NFL’s most aggressive defenses when it comes to sending extra rushers.

According to Pro Football Reference figures cited by Hobson, the Commanders have blitzed on 35.7% of opposing dropbacks, the fourth-highest rate in the league.

That approach could produce an intriguing tactical matchup against a Cincinnati offense that has consistently punished opponents for leaving receivers in one-on-one situations.

For Washington, the challenge will be finding ways to disrupt Burrow without allowing him to exploit vulnerable areas of the secondary.

This will put the onus back on Cincinnati’s offensive line. With the Bengals leaning into their pass-heavy approach, the protection unit will again be tasked with dealing with multiple rushers and keeping Joe Burrow clean.

The matchup also features an intriguing quarterback battle between Burrow and Jayden Daniels, two former LSU stars and Heisman Trophy winners.

Daniels led Washington to a memorable 38-33 victory over Cincinnati in September 2024, completing 91.3% of his passes in one of the most efficient performances by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.

With Cincinnati chasing a sixth consecutive victory and looking to strengthen its position in the division, the offense will have another opportunity to demonstrate why Pitcher is so confident in its ability to handle opposing defenses.

If Washington continues its aggressive approach, the Bengals OC is confident in the team’s ability to handle it.