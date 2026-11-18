On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals improved to 7-2 with a 38-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium.

It was a dominant win for the Bengals, who have now won five consecutive contests. The game also marked a drastic turnaround from their previous matchup this season, when the Bengals lost 30-27 in Pittsburgh.

One thing that stayed the same throughout the two matchups was the limited production of superstar Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt, who did not register a sack during the two games.

After the game, Sunday Night Football color commentator Cris Collinsworth revealed what Watt had to say about Cincinnati Bengals tackle Amarius Mims.

Steelers Pass Rusher T.J. Watt Sends Strong Message to Cincinnati Bengals

Following the Cincinnati Bengals’ Sunday Night Football win over the Steelers, NBC Sports’ Cris Collinsworth said, “We talked to T.J. (Watt) going into that game and he said ‘I think Amarius Mims is one of the best tackles in the National Football League right now’ and I kind of rocked back. Generally, T.J. Watt is not going to acknowledge a young player to that extent unless he’s had multiple outings against him and not had success.”

Sunday’s instance marked another instance where Watt did not have success against Mims.

Meanwhile, Jac Collinsworth added, “Mims now against Watt, 45 pass block snaps without a pressure. T.J. has no answers to it, it’s simply not a good matchup for him and honestly it’s stunning to watch a player of his caliber look across from him and be outmanned.”

Bengals Wire’s Duncan Day wrote: “Mims allowed just one pressure on 44 total pass-blocking snaps in the win. Watt finished with one tackle and a pass deflection but failed to record a sack.

The performance was eye-opening given Watt’s track record. The former Defensive Player of the Year had 7.5 sacks this season going into Sunday’s matchup.

It seems Cincinnati has found a cornerstone on the right side of its offensive line in Mims, a 2024 first-round pick out of Georgia, with his latest performance helping quarterback Joe Burrow throw for 409 yards and four touchdowns while taking just one sack.”

Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Line

Regarding the play of the team’s offensive line, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said, “Yeah. Those guys have been so good, and I love playing with them. They take it very seriously and they want to win. They want to be great, and they put so much mental energy into working throughout the week to understand the guys they’re going against. To understand what their pass rush moves are and all the different front looks that we can see. I know that they’re not satisfied either, but those guys are lights out.”

Additionally, Bengals on SI’s Russell Heltman noted that Burrow has performed better when facing pressure this season. Heltman wrote: “Burrow is changing how he faces pressure as well, notching a career-best 14.8% pressure-to-sack ratio this season (13th-best in the NFL). PTS represents how often Burrow gets sacked when he faces pressure, and that number is roughly 5% lower than any other season in his career (next closest: 2024 at 19.4%).”