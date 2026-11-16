Bengals’ Amarius Mims Puts NFL on Notice After Dominating T.J. Watt

The Cincinnati Bengals delivered a dominant 38-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, and one of the most impressive performances came from a player who rarely receives the spotlight.

Right tackle Amarius Mims completely neutralized Steelers star T.J. Watt for the second time this season, continuing an exceptional stretch of play that has positioned him among the NFL’s premier offensive linemen.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Mims did not allow a single pressure across 23 pass-blocking matchups against Watt in Week 10.

Even more impressively, Mims has now held the former Defensive Player of the Year without a pressure across 45 pass-blocking matchups in their two meetings this season.

Those numbers offer another reminder of just how important Mims has become to Cincinnati’s offense. They also strengthen his case for one of the NFL’s newest individual honors.

Amarius Mims Dominates T.J. Watt for Second Time in 2026

Mims’ performance becomes even more remarkable when considering how little assistance he needed against one of football’s most accomplished pass rushers.

Next Gen Stats revealed that the Bengals provided Mims with chip-block assistance on just two of his 23 pass-blocking matchups against Watt on Sunday.

During their Week 3 meeting, Cincinnati chipped Watt eight times across 22 matchups.

Despite receiving significantly less help in the rematch, Mims once again prevented Watt from generating pressure against him.

The Bengals tackle was just short of perfect throughout the entire game. Mims allowed one pressure across 44 total pass-blocking snaps, according to Heavy’s Steelers coverage.

Still, Watt finished without a sack and recorded just one tackle and one pass deflection in Pittsburgh’s loss.

Watt, a player who has historically given Cincinnati trouble in his career, was basically shut out in two matchups against Mims.

Bengals’ Amarius Mims Deserves Protector of the Year Consideration

Mims entered the Steelers matchup already producing some of the most impressive protection numbers in the league.

As Bengals Wire highlighted on October 22, Next Gen Stats credited Mims with a league-low 4.0% pressure rate among offensive tackles while handling 87.6% of his pass-blocking assignments in one-on-one situations.

His ability to hold his own against elite defenders has allowed Cincinnati to trust him in demanding one-on-one matchups.

Mims’ emergence hasn’t gone unnoticed nationally.

In his midseason NFL award rankings for ESPN, analyst Bill Barnwell ranked Mims second in the race for NFL Protector of the Year, trailing only San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams.

Barnwell praised Mims’ ability to consistently neutralize defenders, noting that the young tackle has developed into one of football’s most reliable pass protectors.

The award, introduced for the 2025 NFL season, recognizes the league’s best offensive lineman.

Voters consider quality of competition, consistency, availability, film evaluation, and advanced statistics.

Mims has already made a compelling argument in several of those areas.

His performance against Watt offers an especially strong example of succeeding against elite competition without requiring constant assistance.

And the Bengals have benefited enormously from his development.

Joe Burrow completed 35 of 44 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns against Pittsburgh, taking just one sack as Cincinnati improved to 7-2.

The improvement represents a breakthrough for a franchise that has spent years attempting to build a dependable offensive line around its star quarterback.

Head coach Zac Taylor has also publicly praised Mims as one of football’s best tackles.

Whether Mims ultimately wins Protector of the Year remains uncertain, particularly with established stars like Williams competing for the honor.

However, performances like Sunday’s make it increasingly difficult to overlook the former first-round pick.

After holding Watt without a pressure twice in the same season, Mims has given voters a reason to take notice.