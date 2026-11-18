The Cincinnati Bengals have enjoyed a remarkable turnaround this season, and one of their key offseason additions is preparing for a particularly meaningful matchup.

Veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen will return to Washington on Monday, November 23, when the Bengals face the Commanders on Monday Night Football.

Allen spent eight seasons in Washington after the franchise selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Now, less than two years after his departure, he’ll have an opportunity to face his former team.

The two-time Pro Bowler has experienced a career resurgence with Cincinnati, helping transform a defensive line that has become one of the Bengals’ biggest strengths.

His return comes with Cincinnati sitting at 7-2 and leading the AFC North following a dominant 38-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jonathan Allen Gets Opportunity to Face Former Team

Washington selected Allen with the 17th overall pick in 2017 following a standout college career at Alabama.

He developed into one of the franchise’s most important defensive players, earning consecutive Pro Bowl selections in 2021 and 2022.

However, injuries and declining production complicated the later stages of his tenure.

Allen recorded just three sacks in eight regular-season appearances during 2024, and Washington released him the following offseason.

He subsequently signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings, but that relationship lasted only one season.

Minnesota released Allen in March 2026, allowing Cincinnati to sign him to a two-year contract.

Now, Allen has a chance to demonstrate his value against the organization where he first established himself.

The matchup carries an obvious revenge-game narrative, although Allen has not publicly expressed any desire for revenge.

Bengals Coach Praises Jonathan Allen’s Career Resurgence

Allen’s performance in Cincinnati has been an encouraging development for defensive coordinator Al Golden and the entire Bengals defense.

Through nine games, the veteran has recorded four sacks and nine quarterback hits, already surpassing his sack total from each of the previous two seasons.

In a November 16 Bengals.com report, Golden acknowledged that Allen has exceeded expectations, particularly with his contributions against the run.

Golden also pointed out Cincinnati’s defensive scheme as a possible factor helping the veteran return to the playing style that made him successful earlier in his career.

“Maybe he’s rejuvenated because he’s kind of gone back to his roots,” Golden said.

Allen’s resurgence was on display against Pittsburgh when he sacked Aaron Rodgers late in the first half, helping hold the Steelers to a field goal before Cincinnati extended its lead to 24-3.

In a November 17 interview with FOX19, Allen explained that the Bengals’ coaching staff played an important role in his decision to join the team.

The veteran also praised the unselfish approach of Cincinnati’s defensive line, which features Dexter Lawrence II, Boye Mafe and Myles Murphy.

That collective success has helped turn the Bengals into one of the AFC’s top contenders through 10 weeks.

Monday night’s matchup offers another opportunity for Allen to contribute to Cincinnati’s postseason push, this time against the franchise that drafted him.

Given his resurgence this season and his history with the Commanders, it will be worth watching Allen closely throughout this game.