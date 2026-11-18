The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off their most impressive win of the year in Week 10 after dominating the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-18 in front of a national audience on Sunday Night Football.

From the opening kickoff until he exited the game with a three-score lead, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had his way with the Steelers’ defense, doing pretty much whatever he wanted.

Much of that success came from how well Cincinnati’s offensive line played, giving Burrow five-plus seconds to throw on multiple occasions. With Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the outside, that’s simply too much time.

Bengals Make Announcement on Burrow

On Wednesday, the Bengals announced that Burrow officially earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the 10th time in his career, setting a new franchise record.

Burrow completed 35-of-44 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns while posting a 135.4 passer rating.

“Joe doing Joe things,” the Bengals posted on social media.

Joe doing Joe things. https://t.co/RVhAhkK6R8 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 18, 2026

Bengals Fans React on Social Media

Cincinnati’s fanbase has embraced Burrow ever since the Bengals drafted him No. 1 overall out of LSU in 2020. Right now, he may be playing the best football of his career.

“Kudos. That was a fun game to watch,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Joe Burrow is a BAD, BAD man.”

Another person wrote, “That’s my QB.”

“Just rename it the Joe Burrow award,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “Joe Burrow has been going crazy! Well deserved!”

Burrow’s 2026 Season With Bengals

In his seventh NFL season, Burrow made it clear this offseason that he believes Cincinnati has the best roster he’s played with during his time with the team.

So far, the Bengals are living up to those expectations, with Burrow leading the way.

Ahead of Monday night’s game against the Washington Commanders, Burrow has completed 74.7% of his passes for 2,795 yards and 27 touchdowns. He leads the NFL in both passing yards and touchdown passes.

He’s also thrown four or more touchdowns in five consecutive games, joining Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to accomplish that feat. Manning achieved the milestone in 2004 before going on to win the MVP award.

Burrow currently sits as the favorite to win the 2026 NFL MVP.