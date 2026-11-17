Just a few weeks ago, the Cincinnati Bengals appeared to be facing a tough road the rest of the season in the AFC North.

After Week 6, the Cincinnati Bengals were 3-2 and in last place in the AFC North as the rest of the division was tied with a 4-2 record. Since then, the Cincinnati Bengals have taken the lead as they’ve put together five consecutive wins.

Meanwhile, the division favorites heading into the season, the Baltimore Ravens, have dropped five consecutive games and fallen to last place in the division. The Ravens, who were supposed to have a revamped defense under new head coach Jesse Minter and prized free agent acquisition Trey Hendrickson, have struggled.

Hendrickson, the former Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro pass rusher, has struggled in his first season with the Ravens, which led to one Baltimore analyst calling him out.

Former Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro Trey Hendrickson Called Out After Ravens Loss

After Baltimore’s latest loss on Monday Night Football to the Los Angeles Chargers, who were winless heading into the game, Ravens on SI’s Jason La Canfora called him a “colossal bust.” La Canfora wrote of the Ravens after their loss: “(Eric) DeCosta had sunk everything into the D and threw a $60M “closer” at him – Trey Hendrickson, a colossal bust – as part of a $160M defense. And they are the biggest chokers and biggest failures of all on that side of the ball. And Minter has yet to make a cogent in-game adjustment to salvage anything. He has no playmakers, and seems unable to scheme them up.”

Prior to the trade deadline, La Canfora argued that the Ravens should already part ways with Hendrickson, as he wrote: “There is no ideal time to get out of the Trey Hendrickson contract. Only a half season into what amounts to a two-year, $60M deal it looks pretty disastrous.

And, like oh so many of the contracts executed by failing general manager Eric Decosta, it carries nasty cap and cash ramifications for a team in salary-cap hell.”

Trey Hendrickson’s 2026 Performance

La Canfora added: “Hendrickson was lingering on the market because he was 32, he can’t play the run and that will only get much worse at that age. He has been injury prone lately and he spent a lot of time finding reasons not to play for the Bengals in recent years. His financial ask was seen as to steep according to execs from multiple teams who were exploring pass-rush options, and when DeCosta pounced executives around the league began calling this out. DeCosta, meantime, tried to sell his fans on a master plan to and Crosby and Hendrickson.

Hendrickson looked like a $30M a year guy in Week 1 against the hapless Colts, hurt his finger and has not shown up in the fourth quarter all season. Hailed as a closer, undrafted special teams rookie Ethan Burke has more sacks than him in the fourth quarter. He isn’t even in the top two on the team in sacks and this pass rush is impotent (3.5 sacks leads them). His 12% pressure rate in the fourth quarter is a try-hard guy, not a game-wrecker and 2027 it a retool year no matter how they try to spin it.”

The former Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro pass rusher has registered only two sacks in eight games with the Ravens this season. Meanwhile, the Bengals have four members of the defensive line with more sacks than Hendrickson this season.