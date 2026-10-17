NFL Delivers Costly Discipline Over Cincinnati Bengals Game

The NFL has punished Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle and tight end Erick All.

According to the league’s weekly roundup, boh players received fines over their actions in the Bengals’ win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. Both fines for were for “unnecessary roughness” calls.

The NFL determined qualified as illegale “use of the helmet.” Battle received a $21,623 fine, while All received a $7,073 fine.

Both are lower than the standard first-time amount for such infractions, which is $23,882, per the NFL. A second infraction could still see them fined as much as $47,762, but this time is a good example of the NFL levying fines at its discretion.

Both infractions also occurred during the first quarter.

NFL Delivers Unexpected Decision for Bengals Amid Erick All Fine

All’s pffense came second, but it was expected after he was called for unnecessary roughness during the game after headbutting Dolphins safety Julius Wood in between plays.

He faced the possibility of the NFL considering the infraction as striking/kicking/tripping, which can incur fines as high as $12,537 on first offenses to $18,507 for second-time infraction, adding to his good fortune, all things considered.

Battle’s fine is a bit of a surprise, though.

The NFL levied it over a second-and-8 play from the Dolphins 42-yard line. It was a carry by wide receiver Malik Washington that gained 18 yards to the Bengals 40.

Battle got credit for the stop, but he lowered his head into Washington as he forced him out of bounds. The NFL’s decision to levy such a significant fine, albeit one that is below the listed first-time amount, stands out, and not just because there was no flag on the play.

Only Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby received a fine for a higher amount.

Crosby was fined $23,882 for his impermissible use of the helmet call in Week 5 against the New England Patriots.

Bengals DB Dax Hill Avoids Futher Discipline

While the Dolphins avoided receiving any fines over this game, the Bengals avoided receiving any further disappointment. In fact, they got some good news. Dax Hill avoided drawing the NFL’s ire over this game despite his actions.

Hill was flagged for unnecessary roughness and “pulling a player” off the pile during the conest.

There is no standard fine for those infractions, but the NFL has frequently docked players for doing just that, even for “piles” consisting of no more than the players involved.

At any rate, Hill avoided drawing any more negative attention to himself. That is, beyond the 15-yard penalty officials levied against the Bengals during the game. All, Battle, and Hill will look to play cleaner for head coach Zac Taylor when the Bengals come back from their bye week.

They will face the Baltimore Ravens.