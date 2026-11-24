The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Washington Commanders 22-20 in Week 11. While it would not have made a big difference, one of the more disappointing aspects of the loss is that former first-round pick Shemar Stewart did not contribute in any way in the game. Stewart was healthy and active but did not play. The Bengals were thin at edge rusher due to the injury to Casshius Howell and yet Stewart went from a season-high 19 snaps in his second game replacing Howell to zero snaps in the third game that Howell was out.

Cincinnati Bengals Do Not Play Shemar Stewart Against Washington Commanders in Week 11

The former first-round pick did not record a sack in his rookie season. Cincinnati went out of their way to replace him in the offseason before his second season. They signed Boye Mafe in free agency and drafted Howell in Round 2. With Myles Murphy already in the mix, it looked like he was the fourth option at best.

Stewart was hurt early in the season and did not play much. Then, he was a healthy inactive in Week 6 due to injuries at other positions.

The Bengals lost Howell to the IR, and they tried to trade for Arnold Ebiketie at the trade deadline rather than letting Stewart play more. The trade did not go through, though. So, the team did not have anyone else to lean on.

Still, Stewart played ten snaps in his first game with Howell outI and 19 in the second. Now he did not play a single snap in the loss to Washington.

Bengals Do Not Play Stewart in Loss to Commanders

The Bengals have continued to say that they have faith in Stewart and that he is coming along and developing. Head coach Zac Taylor admitted that he thought the injury in the summer had stalled his growth and that he is catching up.

However, this can be seen as nothing but a demotion and a lack of faith. He was progressing and getting more work. Then, the Bengals saw enough. In a tight game with playoff seeding on the line they had no interest in playing Stewart.

It will be interesting to see if they have enough edge rusher depth without him making an impact.

Murphy and Mafe played nearly every snap. Special teams asset Cedric Johnson played ahead of him, but was not impactful. They are essentially down to just two edge rushers who can help make an impact.

The Bengals host the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.