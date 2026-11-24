The Cincinnati Bengals were shocked on Monday Night Football by the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels needed only two throws to get downfield and set up a game-winning field goal. Bengals kicker Evan McPherson drilled a 56-yarder to take the lead beforehand. Unfortunately, Commanders kicker Drew Stevens’ 26-yarder held more weight in the end. Thus, Washington came out victorious by a score of 22-20.

Shockingly, Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase was basically a non-factor. Chase was only held to 31 yards on 5 receptions. TE Mike Gesicki (77) and RB Samaje Perine (71) led the team in receiving. The running game was no help to Joe Burrow, as the team only ran 14 times for 31 total yards.

After the game, Ja’Marr Chase caught up with the media.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Gets Real About Heartbreaking MNF Loss

Ja’Marr Chase spoke with the media, beginning with his overall thoughts on the game.

“We [have] got to execute when we get in position,” said the Bengals superstar. “We had good opportunities to keep the drive going; we didn’t do that…we didn’t really break as many tackles as we usually do either.”

Chase also mentioned that the Commanders’ defensive game plan didn’t catch him off guard. “I think they just really did their normal,” said Chase. “We just didn’t pick it up and execute it the right way, which made them constantly do it. So, you know, if we didn’t have an answer for it, and we showed them that we don’t have an answer for it, they’re going to keep bringing the pressure. So, I think overall, that was their game plan, and we just didn’t execute it in those moments.”

The Commanders run a very blitz-heavy defense. Only teams like the Minnesota Vikings, known for being ultra-aggressive, have blitzed at a higher rate this season.

Ja’Marr Chase Is Looking Ahead

Even after getting upset by an inferior team on the National stage, Ja’Marr Chase is still looking ahead.

“One loss doesn’t determine nothing,” he proclaimed. “It’s the NFL. You got a loss, you learn from it. We learn from our mistakes. That’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to watch the film, we’re going to correct it, and move on.”

Monday night was Cincinnati’s first loss since October 4th against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bengals have an interesting next four games:

vs. New Orleans Saints

@ Cleveland Browns

vs. Kansas City Chiefs

@ Carolina Panthers

The loss in Washington, to Chase’s point, does not hold the Bengals back from meeting their full potential this year. The New Orleans Saints pose some “get-right” game appeal.