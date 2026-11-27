The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to get back on track Sunday when they host the New Orleans Saints at Paycor Stadium.

Cincinnati is coming off a heartbreaker Monday night, losing 22-20 to the Washington Commanders on a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Now sitting at 7-3, the Bengals still have everything in front of them, but some concerning news emerged Friday following their final practice before the weekend.

Bengals Announce Tee Higgins Injury News

After reportedly waking up sore Friday, Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins did not practice and now carries a questionable designation for Sunday’s game due to a hamstring injury, according to ESPN’s Ian Rapoport.

“Bengals WR Tee Higgins did not practice today and is questionable because of a hamstring injury,” Rapoport’s post on social media read.

#Bengals WR Tee Higgins did not practice today and is questionable because of a hamstring injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2026

Higgins’ 2026 Season With Bengals

It’s been a career year for Higgins in his seventh NFL season, all of which have come with the Bengals after Cincinnati drafted him in the same class as Joe Burrow in 2020.

Higgins has started all 10 games for Cincinnati this season and enters Week 12 with 55 receptions for 867 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s closing in on 1,000 receiving yards for the third time in his career and the first time since 2022.

Looking at the Bengals

Cincinnati currently sits in first place in the AFC North with a one-game lead over both the Cleveland Browns, whom they still play twice, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bengals also have one of the easiest remaining schedules in the NFL. That gives them a favorable opportunity to control their own destiny as they look to secure the division title and a home playoff game in the AFC.