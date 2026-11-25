The Cincinnati Bengals’ defense has been much improved in 2026. After being the third-worst scoring defense in the NFL during the 2025 season, the Bengals made some aggressive additions this offseason.

The team traded for three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and also signed free agents Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen. Additionally, the team was banking on the second-year development of players such as Shemar Stewart, Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight.

While Lawrence and the free agent additions have proven to be stellar additions by the Bengals front office, the expected second-year jump from the team’s young players has not happened. As a result, Shemar Stewart has been called out after what’s turning into a very disappointing season for the former first-round pick.

Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Called Out After Limited Role in Monday’s Loss

Bengals on SI’s Tyler Reed wrote of 2025 Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Shemar Stewart getting off to a “historically bad start.”

Reed wrote: “The Bengals’ 2025 first round pick has been non-existent for the franchise this season. On Monday night, Stewart didn’t even play a snap. Looking at his performance this season, Stewart has only played 52 snaps for the Bengals.

A team that is looking for help in the pass rush is not getting it from a player who was selected in a premium spot just two drafts ago. To make matters worse, Stewart is on a path to being one of the worst pass rushers to be selected in the first round in the last twenty drafts.

According to Gridiron Grading, Stewart is off to the slowest start of any edge rusher drafted in the first round in the last 20 years. This chart was created using each player’s Pro Football Focus grades.”

Since being drafted, Stewart has appeared in 17 games and registered only two sacks for the Bengals. It does feel important to mention that Stewart missed most of training camp after suffering an injury during the first week of camp, which may have hurt his development.

Shemar Stewart Compared to Other Bengals Draft Bust

Meanwhile, FanSided’s Jay Garrison made the argument that Stewart could be considered an even bigger draft bust than former ninth overall pick John Ross. Garrison wrote: “I don’t think it’s too early to label Stewart as a bust. When a player is selected with the No. 17 overall pick, even if he’s a raw talent who needs refinement, there’s an expectation that he’ll start and, at worst, not be a liability on the field. Stewart, whose sacks throughout his three-year college career could be counted on one hand of a guy who had a fireworks accident over the summer, can’t even get on the field when the game is close. That tells me the coaching staff thinks he’s a liability.

Ross was also barely used in his rookie season. Despite his status as a first-round pick, he was named WR6 coming out of training camp, and was benched after he fumbled his one and only carry on the season in September. He was a healthy scratch in several games that year.

We’re not out of Stewart’s sophomore season, but the fact he can’t get on the field even when the team could desperately use his help is about as bad a look as a young player can have. Ross at least was able to get on the field, and he was playing behind some talened receivers, including AJ Green.”