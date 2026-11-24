The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Washington Commanders 22-20. What hurts most from the Bengals’ perspective is that their two star wide receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, were held in check for most of the night. While their lack of production contributed to the loss, head coach Zac Taylor was not worried about the two star receivers and their impact.

Taylor chalked up the slow night to the team spreading the ball around.

“We were spreading the ball out pretty well,” Taylor admitted after the game. “So it’s taking the opportunity they give us.”

Taylor added that Washington was doing everything they could to take those two away. They were bracketing everything overhead, which allowed for more underneath passing.

“Sometimes it’s kind of overlooked that you’re really trying to take overhead of your key players,” said Taylor on the looks that Joe Burrow saw. “We understand that, and we’ll keep going along.”

Joe Burrow was a bit more candid. He made it clear that the Bengals plan was to shut those two down.

“They basically doubled Tee and Ja’Marr on every play,” stated Burrow after the game.

The Bengals had success passing the ball, but it was not to their stars Chase and Higgins.

Head Coach Zac Taylor Not Worried About Cincinnati Bengals Stars’ Lack of Production

Getty The Bengals.

Higgins finished the game with two receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown. However, 31 of his yards came on one of his touchdown reception. He was catchless most of the first half. Chase had five receptions for 31 yards. That included 2 receptions in the first quarter.

He was limited after that point. However, Joe Burrow still completed 28 passes for 300 yards. Mike Gesicki led the way with 5 receptions for 77 yards and Samaje Perine added four receptions for 71 yards behind him. Jack Endries came into the game with three career receptions and ended up with four receptions, and Chase Brown had five receptions for 30 yards.

Joe Burrow was leaning on his checkdown options and not his stars.

Bengals Top Wide Receivers Quiet in Loss

Chase came into the game with 878 yards this season. He was coming off of three straight games where he went over 140 yards and had 231 yards in their most recent win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is averaging 97.6 yards per game, which is better than his 88.3 yards per game last season. So despite this setback, this is still a strong season for Chase.

Higgins is having one of the best seasons of his career. He is averaging 66.6 yards per game in his career and is up to 91.6 yards per game entering this week. He had 824 yards entering Week 11. The Bengals will look to get those two going in Week 12. The Bengals host the New Orleans Saints.