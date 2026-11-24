The Washington Commanders pulled off a surprising 22-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 on Nov. 23 in dramatic fashion.

Following the two-minute warning, Joe Burrow connected with Mike Gesicki for a 32-yard gain, moving Cincinnati to Washington’s 33-yard line. From there, things began to unravel for the Bengals.

Rather than focus on running down the clock before setting up a field goal attempt, Cincinnati prioritized picking up a first down. The decision didn’t pay off, as the Bengals failed to move the chains.

Moreover, the sequence also included a pass from Burrow that nearly resulted in an interception by Rasul Douglas. After failing to get the first down, Evan McPherson would convert a 56-yard field goal to give Cincinnati a 20-19 lead.

Nonetheless, Jayden Daniels and Co. would get the ball with 46 seconds left and went down the field to convert a game-winning field goal as time expired. After the game, Burrow spoke about the time on the clock and the drive that led to the Washington win.

“We certainly knew it wasn’t over in that spot and 40 seconds is plenty of time to go down and get in field goal range.” Burrow told reporters postgame. “We all could have been better.”

Joe Burrow on Final Offensive Drive for Cincinnati

Furthermore, Burrow was asked about the final drive, where the Bengals failed to convert the first down as they nearly threw an interception and took a sack to make it a longer field goal for McPherson.

“If we get the first down, we don’t give them a chance to have the ball,” Burrow added. “One of them made a bad play, and the second one, they covered it pretty well. I didn’t see the guy crossing across the ball. I saw him at the last second, so I tried to pull it far left, but not far enough.”

Bengals’ Zac Taylor Explains Final Offensive Drive

Meanwhile, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media to discuss his decision-making process on that drive. Furthermore, he shared the same sentiment as Burrow, with the team more focused on trying to get the first down to kick the field goal and win the game.

“We were trying to get the first down,” Taylor told reporters after the Bengals 22-20 loss to the Commanders on Nov. 23. “That was our biggest takeaway. Obviously, they had to use a timeout because of an injury, which they weren’t planning on doing.

“But we wanted to throw the ball and get the first down so that we could end it with a field goal and they wouldn’t get the option to get the ball back. But I think that’s just overall, you run it twice, and then you’re disappointed you’re in a fourth-and-9 and kicking a field goal.

“They’re going to get the ball back with whatever it was, 50 seconds left, not counting that injury timeout because you can’t anticipate that. But that was the mindset there.”

At 7-3, the Bengals will now need to bounce back as they face the 3-7 New Orleans Saints on Nov. 29. Cincinnati needs to get back in the win column to keep their lead in the AFC North over the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.