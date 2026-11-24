Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals should have had another opportunity for a play against the Washington Commanders on “Monday Night Football” in Week 11.

That play would have been a kickoff and return, thus making how the game ended perfectly legitimate, despite the reality. ESPN’s rules analyst Russell Yurk explained a situation that Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote left the Bengals “robbed.”

“There were two seconds left when the ball hit the net,” Yurk said during the postgame show.

“By the rule there were two seconds left, but replay cannot restore time when there are two seconds or more if the next snap is anything other than a scrimmage snap. So, because the next snap would have been a kickoff, they cannot by real put time back on the clock. So, it properly ended.

“In a perfect world, the clock operator should stop the clock when the ball hits the net, and there would be two seconds left for a kickoff.

“Once it ran to zero, there’s nothing replay can do to fix it.”

Bengals’ Miscues to Blame for Loss to Commanders, Not Clock

This loss drops the Bengals to 7-3 on the season. It featured plenty self-inflicted issues. Those cost them far more than a final opportunity at a kick return would have provided. There have been 2 TDs on kick returns this season, and that is what the Bengals would have needed.

Florio noted a rule exists for adding time in this situation. He also argued that it appeared only one second remained on the clock.

“The bottom line is that the clock operator was slow to get to the button, and there wasn’t anything that could be done about it,” Florio wrote, adding, “What would have happened if the Bengals had gotten one last chance? We’ll never know, because the person hired to keep track of the time handled it incorrectly.

“Or, depending on that person’s rooting interests, he handled it perfectly.”