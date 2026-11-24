Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Washington Commanders could turn into lost earnings for Dax Hill.

During the fourth quarter, on a second-and-10 from the Bengals 40, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels connected with wide receiver Antonio Williams for a 20-yard gain. Hill made the tackle to stop the play, but the stop drew scrutiny from the broadcast.

Both Joe Buck and Troy Aikman believed it was a hip-drop tackle and that a fine is possible.

“You can see that he [Hill] wraps him [Williams] around, he unweights, and then he lands on the back of his legs,” ESPN’s Russell Yurk said. “Those are the elements of a hip-drop tackle.”

The drive ended with a Commanders field goal. It could see Hill fined as much as $17,911 for a first offense and $23,882 for a second, per the NFL. This would indeed be Hill’s first such infraction of the season, but the implications remain significant beyond the fine.

This would mark the first of three strikes for Hill before an automatic one-game suspension.

He would be able to recover some of his fine money if he avoids further incident of that kind, but his strike would carry over into future seasons.

Players can and often do appeal fines. The NFL also levies fines at its own discretion, often levying fines for amounts that vary from what they have listed. It also means the league does not fine every called infraction and can dock players for infractions that went uncalled.

Bengals Players Facing Punishment From NFL After Commanders Game

Hill might not be the only player facing punishment from the league over this contest, either, with Bengals teammate Dylan Fairchild also potentially facing additional discipline.

In the first quarter, as Bengals’ star Joe Burrow found running back Samaje Perine for a 4-yard gain on a third-and-4 from Cincinnati’s 37, Commanders EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson got a hit on the quarterback.

Both Burrow and Fairchild took exception to the hit.

Burrow looked to the ref in search of a flag for roughing the passer. Fairchild exacted a measure of revenge, pushing Chaisson off his QB.

But Fairchild also opened himself up to punishment from the NFL, which has punished players for general unnecessary roughness, a designation that is not listed among their schedule of fineable offenses.

The flipside of that is Chaisson could also hear from the NFL.

Roughing the passer is among the NFL’s fineable offenses. It can leads to fines as high as $17,911 for a first-time infraction and $23,882 thereafter, just like a hip drop tackle.