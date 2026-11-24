On Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals fell to 7-3 with a 22-20 loss against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

The loss put an end to Cincinnati’s five-game winning streak. However, there were also some positives to take from the loss.

In particular, pass rusher Boye Mafe shone as he totaled three sacks in the loss. Mafe, who signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals, set a new career high in sacks in a season after only 10 games.

Mafe was brought in to replace All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who left this offseason after previously being the team’s best free-agent signing in franchise history. Hendrickson joined the division rival Baltimore Ravens on a four-year, $112 million contract with $60 million guaranteed, but has had trouble replicating his past production.

Now, one Ravens analyst called the former Bengals star out.

Former Cincinnati Bengals Star Pass Rusher Trey Hendrickson Called Out

Ravens on SI’s Jason La Canfora wrote of former Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson: “The Ravens have a $60M problem on defense. Hendrickson, about to turn 32, is a $60M (fully guaranteed) waste. He’s nothing close to the “closer” he was anointed to be by DeCosta and Minter. He has added nothing at all – no juice and no jam and damn sure no sacks – to their atrocious fourth-quarter defense and his ineffectiveness is a hallmark of their six-game losing streak.

Signed to put the team’s Super Bowl pursuits over the top, he is already a bust. These Ravens will “compete” to be possibly the worst defense in franchise history in 2026, and won’t be contending for anything in 2027, either, with a rebuild imminent. This is a sunk cost, already. (Oh and the Bengals defense and pass rush is markedly better without him and hold-ins, as evidenced when they crushed the Ravens).”

La Canfora added: “Hendrickson was somehow more effective while playing through a painful finger injury than he’s been since the surgery to repair it. He is the face of Minter’s shortcomings – nearly as much as Minter himself – and his recent suspect play would call for his benching if this was a meritocracy.”

In nine games this season, Hendrickson has registered only two sacks. He has not registered a sack in his last five games.

Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson Replacement

As La Canfora mentioned, Cincinnati’s pass rush has gotten significantly better without Hendrickson. While Mafe is not solely responsible for that, as the team also added veterans Jonathan Allen and Dexter Lawrence, Mafe has outplayed Hendrickson this season.

Regarding Mafe’s performance on Monday Night Football, Bengals on SI’s Landon Belote wrote: “Mafe provided a game-wrecker like presence in this game from start to finish. He dominated the Commanders offensive line in the first half with three sacks and has emerged as an elite talent on this Bengals team.

With his performance on Monday, Mafe has a new career-high for most sacks in a season with 9.5, and there are still seven games left on the year.”