Two weeks ago, the Cincinnati Bengals took the lead in the AFC North after a dominant 38-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

In Week 11, both teams lost despite being favorites in their respective matchups. However, despite the Pittsburgh Steelers being only one game behind the Bengals heading into Week 12, the Steelers made the dramatic decision to bench quarterback Aaron Rodgers and subsequently release him.

Following the news, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was asked about Pittsburgh’s decision.

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Shares Feelings on Aaron Rodgers’ Release

When asked about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ decision to release four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Burrow said, “I don’t know much about the situation. Certainly surprising, but I guess I don’t know much.”

Burrow was then asked whether Pittsburgh moving off Rodgers would improve Cincinnati’s playoff chances. Burrow replied, “I don’t know. We’ll see.” Burrow added, “We’re just worried about trying to win this week. The landscape will play out the way it plays out. We’ve just got to keep playing.”

After their meeting on Sunday Night Football, Burrow said of Rodgers, “Yeah, this is the third time I think, and the first two didn’t go our way. He’s such a good player and continues to play at a high level at (his age). (He’s) somebody I’d love watching growing up, and he really was second to none as far as throwing the football, and he still (isn’t). I just have a lot of appreciation for what he’s brought to the game and all the things that he’s done.”

With the Steelers, Rodgers went 2-2 against the Bengals over two seasons. He did not play against Joe Burrow in 2025 as the Cincinnati quarterback was out with turf toe.

Cincinnati Bengals Upcoming Opponent

While the Bengals will no longer have to deal with Rodgers in the race to claim the AFC North division title, the team’s focus has not changed, as Burrow said. Next up for Cincinnati is a matchup against the 3-7 New Orleans Saints.

Bengals.com’s Michael Hull previewed the upcoming matchup as he wrote: “The Saints rank 21st in points per game with 21.5 and 22nd in yards per game with 313.5.

QB Tyler Shough is tied for the fifth-fewest yards per attempt this season, averaging 6.2 yards per throw, per NFL NextGenStats. He ranks 13th in the NFL with 16 touchdown passes. Shough is a threat with his legs, totaling the seventh-most rushing yards among quarterbacks this season with 221. He has seven runs of 10+ yards, tied for the seventh most.

Shough has been pressured on 35.8% of his dropbacks, ranking middle of the pack in the NFL. He’s been sacked 29 times, however, the sixth most among qualified passers, per NGS. The Bengals pressured Washington QB Jayden Daniels on 35.7% of his dropbacks in Week 11 and sacked Daniels three times.

As a team, New Orleans averages 93.1 rushing yards per game, the fifth-fewest in the league. They also have the fifth-fewest explosive runs with 66 on the year, per NGS. RB Travis Etienne returned from the Reserve/Injured List in Week 10 after missing five games and has averaged 4.2 yards per carry.”