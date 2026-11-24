Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor detailed what the plan was in the final minutes of the game in the loss to the Washington Commanders. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Joe Burrow completed a 32-yard pass to Mike Gesicki to get the Commanders’ 33-yard line.

After that play, it all went downhill for the Bengals as Cincinnati decided to focus on getting the first down rather than trying to kill as much of the game clock and then set up the field goal.

Nonetheless, Taylor and his team failed to secure the first down, which included a play in which Burrow was almost intercepted by Rasul Douglas. After the loss, Taylor spoke to the media to discuss his decision-making process on that drive as Cincinnati went ahead 20-19, but alloweing 46 second on the clock.

“We were trying to get the first down,” Taylor told reporters after the Bengals 22-20 loss to the Commanders on Nov. 23. “That was our biggest takeaway. Obviously, they had to use a timeout because of an injury, which they weren’t planning on doing.

“But we wanted to throw the ball and get the first down so that we could end it with a field goal and they wouldn’t get the option to get the ball back. But I think that’s just overall, you run it twice, and then you’re disappointed you’re in a fourth-and-9 and kicking a field goal.

“They’re going to get the ball back with whatever it was, 50 seconds left, not counting that injury timeout because you can’t anticipate that. But that was the mindset there.”

Zac Taylor on Bengals’ Offensive Performance in Loss

Meanwhile, Taylor spoke about the offensive performance as Burrow and Co. were only able to put up 20 points while recording 312 total yards.

” I just thought we didn’t start very well,” Taylor added. “They’re a very aggressive defense, so it’s going to be a little clunky at times when they find some momentum, which they did early in the game. They came after us, and we didn’t do a great job providing the answers until about that third or fourth drive.

“Then we found some momentum. We started on the minus-10, drove it all the way down the field, kicked a field goal, went down and scored a touchdown, and scored another touchdown to start the second half. I felt like we had found some momentum there and just didn’t finish it the way we wanted to in the second half.”

Zac Taylor Gives Credit to Commanders for Their Win

Moreover, Taylor gave credit to the Commanders for their performance as they took advantage of his offense not finishing drives with touchdowns.

“If we get a stop on that last drive, I’m feeling pretty good about it,” Taylor said. “Their quarterback is a really explosive player. He can extend a lot of plays. We saw he can make plays with his feet. He can make any throw on the field, so he’s very dangerous. This is a good football team.

“We’ve watched these last five games as they took the Niners down to the wire. They took the Rams down to the wire, and they got the two wins they got, and then they tied one. So we knew what we were dealing with when we came here, and they got the best of us today.”