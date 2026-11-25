On Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals fell to 7-3 with a 22-20 loss against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

The loss was particularly frustrating as the Bengals appeared to be in control for the majority of the contest. While Cincinnati remains atop the AFC North, Monday’s loss complicated the possibility of the Bengals landing the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Additionally, Joe Burrow received some bad news as his chances of landing the NFL Most Valuable Player award took a dip.

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Gets Bad News After Week 11

Following the Cincinnati Bengals’ Monday Night Football loss against the Commanders, quarterback Joe Burrow was overtaken by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy as the betting favorite for the Most Valuable Player award at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bleacher Report’s Joseph Zucker wrote: “With Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season in the books, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is a slight MVP favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow.

Purdy (+110) and Burrow (+140) are neck and neck at FanDuel Sportsbook. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen are next on the list and have some ground to make up at +1000.

Purdy was one of the week’s standout performers as he efficiently sliced through the Minnesota Vikings secondary in a 35-10 win. And with the Niners improving to 9-1, it’s no surprise to see him vault to the top in the MVP race.”

Zucker added: “Purdy’s efficiency is setting him apart rather than sheer volume. He’s first in quarterback rating (118.2) and QBR (84.6), and his 9.0 yards per attempt are the highest of any qualified passer.

If the season ended right now, Burrow and Purdy would both have credible MVP claims. One can only hope this carries on for the rest of the year, and Mahomes could make it a three-way battle given how he and the Chiefs are performing right now.”

Joe Burrow’s MVP Case

Meanwhile, FanSided’s Oliver Fox ranked Burrow second in his MVP rankings. Fox wrote: “Burrow is the lone man capable of challenging Purdy, and I admit it’s super close. If we want to use the classic NFL MVP definition of “the quarterback who has thrown the most touchdowns,” then Burrow has it. But why do I watch football for 11 hours every Sunday just to sort by the “TD” dropdown menu and call it a day?

Burrow is a monster with his two receivers, and what he has achieved with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins is already mythic. But I do not feel the Bengals offense is quite the unstoppable force the 49ers have been with Purdy at the helm, and Burrow’s superior stats are partially a function of necessity rather than quality. The 49ers are in total control; they can run the football, manage the game and are doing exactly what they want to while still nursing an MVP campaign. The Bengals, meanwhile, must attack teams through the air with Burrow and his two receivers. That’s awesome, but it can’t just wash away the context. It’s razor thin, but I have Purdy ahead right now.”