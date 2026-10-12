Bengals Giant Amarius Mims Challenges Nike, Adidas After Cleat Disaster

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims has a problem, and he’s hoping some of the world’s biggest footwear companies can help him solve it.

The 6-foot-8, 350-pound Cincinnati Bengals lineman has been making life difficult for opposing pass rushers this season, but apparently he’s also been giving his own cleats a hard time.

After the Bengals beat the Dolphins Sunday, Mims revealed he’s now broken through two pairs of football cleats, including a brand-new pair he received just before the trip to Miami.

The emerging Bengals star, who has been turning heads with his dominant pass protection, is now looking for some help from Nike, Adidas, or Jordan Brand.

And he’s essentially offering the companies a challenge: Find a pair of cleats that can withstand an NFL game on his enormous feet.

Mims shared the hilarious story while speaking to reporters following Cincinnati’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Amarius Mims Calls on Nike, Adidas After Breaking Through New Cleats

Speaking with reporters, Mims explained that his latest equipment malfunction was particularly frustrating because he had barely gotten a chance to wear the shoes.

In a video shared by Jaron May on X, Mims revealed that he had received the pair just before the Bengals traveled to Miami.

“It’s crazy cause that was the second pair I busted open, but that was my first time wearing the shoe,” Mims said.

The tackle explained that he had just received the cleats before the team’s flight and was surprised to discover that they were already coming apart.

His description of the moment was particularly entertaining.

“I looked down, and my shoes are talking man, I see my big toe,” Mims recalled.

For most football players, breaking through a brand new pair of cleats would be a rare occurrence. For Mims, it’s apparently becoming a common occurrence.

Rather than simply complain about the issue, the Bengals tackle decided to take his concerns directly to some of the biggest names in athletic footwear.

“If anybody want a big man to wear their cleats, some Nike, Adidas, Jordan, you know, just hit me up man,” Mims said.

He added that he’s going through cleats at an alarming rate.

The comments appeared lighthearted, but the underlying problem is real: Mims needs equipment capable of surviving the physical demands of playing offensive tackle in the NFL.

There’s no indication that Nike, Adidas, or Jordan Brand manufactured the specific cleats that broke, or that any company has responded to Mims’ invitation.

Still, the 23-year-old has made it pretty clear that he’d welcome some assistance.

Bengals’ Amarius Mims Continues to Establish Himself as Star Tackle

While Mims has been struggling with his footwear, his play on the field has been anything but a struggle in 2026. He has been an anchor for Joe Burrow on the right side of the Bengals line.

The Bengals selected Mims with the 18th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Georgia, hoping the massive offensive tackle could become a long-term anchor on their offensive line.

After dealing with some growing pains early in his career, Mims has developed into one of Cincinnati’s most promising young players.

His early-season performance in 2026 has been particularly impressive. According to PFF, Mims has allowed just two pressures this season, tied for the fewest among qualifying NFL tackles.

Mims continued his strong play against Miami. According to Cincy Jungle’s postgame breakdown, the right tackle allowed no pressures in 32 pass-blocking opportunities against the Dolphins.

Cincinnati ultimately defeated Miami 31-24, improving to 3-2 heading into its bye week.

Mims’ breakthrough season is a welcome sight for Bengals fans. The only thing that needs to be addressed now is which shoe brand is going to take on the challenge of outfitting the Bengals’ massive right tackle.