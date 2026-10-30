Cincinnati Bengals Expected to Add 6-Foot-3, 210-Pound Wide Receiver

Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals got an encouraging update on Andrei Iosivas.

“Per source, receiver Andrei Iosivas is making good progress on rehab field, with expectation he can return from his left thumb surgery in time for the Steelers game Nov. 15,” CLNS’s Mike Petraglia reported on X on October 30. “Outside chance to return in Spain against Falcons.”

That means Iosivas will be out one to two more weeks before being added back to the active roster from injured reserve. The Bengals enter Week 8 at 4-2 on the season.

Iosivas has not played since Week 2 against the Houston Texans, a game in which he had one reception for 7 yards.

“It’s going to come down to how much pain I can tolerate, and I can tolerate a lot,” Iosivas said, per Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson on October 29. “I just don’t want to think about it while I’m attacking the ball. It’s getting better.”

On the season, Iosivas has a 3-19-0 line for the Bengals

Bengals Get Good News on Andrei Iosivas Before Titans Game

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Iosivas also contributes on special teams for the Bengals, albeit sparingly since his rookie season.

The Bengals drafted Iosivas in the sixth round with the 206th overall pick of the 2023 draft. He has since become a complement to stars Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Notably, Chase practiced in full on Thursday after not participating on Wednesday.

For his career, Iosivas has 87 receptions, 1,049 yards, and 12 TDs.

If the Bengals can make it through the Titans and, possibly, the Falcons unscathed, Iosivas’ return will be even more significant as they set themselves up for the stretch run.

Their rematch with the Steelers will be one to watch. The Steelers defeated the Bengals in Week 3 in Pittsburgh. With the Steelers and Cleveland Browns–whom the Bengals will face in Weeks 13 and 18–both at 5-2, Sunday’s tilt is one of several that are close to must-wins.