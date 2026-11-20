The Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) are riding a five-game winning streak into Monday night when they travel to Northwest Stadium to take on the Washington Commanders (3-5-1).

At the forefront of Cincinnati’s success has been star quarterback Joe Burrow, who currently leads the league in completion percentage (74.7%) and touchdown passes (27) while sitting as the MVP favorite.

Burrow Dealing With Illness

Reports surfaced Thursday that Burrow had a limited practice because of an illness. The sickness also kept him from attending his weekly press conference, so star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase took his place.

However, Burrow returned to practice Friday and seemingly felt much better. He also stepped to the podium for his media session in the spot where Chase usually speaks.

When reporters asked about his status for Monday night and whether the illness would affect his availability, Burrow made it clear that he felt fine and plans to play.

Burrow called getting sick “part of life” and responded “for sure” when reporters asked if he would play Monday, via Mike Petraglia.

He even mentioned that he craves “spicy foods” when he feels under the weather.

A congested Joe Burrow on practice “That’s life…” Asked if he’ll be ready for Monday “For sure.” Says he’s craves “spicy food” when he’s under the weather. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 20, 2026

Looking at the Bengals

Cincinnati is coming off a dominant 38-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday night at Paycor Stadium, where Burrow threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns on more than 40 attempts.

He’s now recorded four or more total touchdowns in five consecutive games, tying Peyton Manning as the only other quarterback to accomplish that feat.

Manning achieved the feat in 2004 with the Indianapolis Colts and went on to win the MVP Award that season. Burrow appears to be on a similar trajectory, as long as the Bengals keep winning.

Right now, Cincinnati sits in first place in the AFC North and is just one game away from tying for the best record in the AFC. That puts the Bengals firmly in the mix for the conference’s No. 1 overall seed.