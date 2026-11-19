On Monday, the 7-2 Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Monday Night Football.

Cincinnati will aim to extend its winning streak to six games and extend its lead atop the AFC North.

Most recently, the Bengals put together a dominant win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. During that game, Bengals running back Chase Brown had one of his best performances of the season as he totaled 83 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

Now, the running back has been named as one of the players in a key matchup for Monday’s showdown against Washington.

Cincinnati Bengals Running Back Chase Brown Put on Notice Before Key Matchup

SBNation’s Dale Altman wrote of four key Cincinnati Bengals matchup for Monday Night Football. Altman included Chase Brown against Washington Commanders rookie linebacker Sonny Styles.

Altman wrote for Cincy Jungle: “Sonny Styles was the Washington Commanders’ first-round draft selection this past season. Styles has been impressive during his rookie season. This is a guy that can do it all at the linebacker position. He can effectively rush the passer, play the run at a high level, and can cover as a former safety early in his career at Ohio State. One guy that he will be tasked with covering this week is Chase Brown.

Brown had arguably his best overall game this past week against Pittsburgh. He had over 80 all-purpose yards and caught 2 touchdown passes from Joe Burrow. The Styles vs. Brown matchup should be a fun watch both in the run game and in the passing game on Monday night.”

This season, Brown has totaled 441 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 3.9 yards per carry. He has added 47 receptions for 247 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. Brown’s 3.9 yards per carry are the lowest of his career, and his 49 rushing yards per game are the lowest for him since taking over feature back duties in Cincinnati.

Due to Brown’s struggles, the Bengals appeared interested in adding a running back at the trade deadline, but no deal materialized. Hopefully, he’s able to play a second consecutive strong game.

Rookie Linebacker Sonny Styles

Meanwhile, rookie linebacker Sonny Styles has been among the most productive rookies this season. Bengals fans are likely familiar with Styles’ game as he was a popular pre-draft target for Cincinnati prior to their trade for Dexter Lawrence. While the Bengals would have likely loved to have a talent like Styles, they would have needed to trade up as he was selected by the Commanders with the seventh overall pick.

Styles is ranked as the third-best defensive rookie heading into Week 11 by NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice.

Filice wrote of Styles’ rookie campaign: “I have a guilty pleasure: watching Sonny Styles obliterate running backs in blitz protection. He exploded onto the scene in Week 1 by bulldozing Saquon Barkley en route to a sack. Last week, he teed off on Devin Singletary to create a pressure. Did these feats of force earn Styles a top-three slot on this list? No. But they further underscored what the safety-turned-linebacker exhibited at last February’s NFL Scouting Combine: His physical traits jump off the screen. And he’s proving to be a quick study on the strategic front, too. On a critical third down late in last week’s comeback win over the Giants, Styles recalled a play New York ran against Washington back in Week 5, correctly predicted the G-Men would go back to the concept and blew up J.J. McCarthy’s sweep attempt in the backfield.”