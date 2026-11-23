The Cincinnati Bengals received a significant injury update concerning their Monday Night Football opponent just hours before kickoff on November 23.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Washington Commanders have activated running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt from injured reserve, and he will play against Cincinnati.

The move gives Washington its leading rusher back for a matchup with a Bengals team riding a five-game winning streak.

Croskey-Merritt has missed four games with a groin injury, but his return comes at a crucial time for a Commanders offense that has struggled to consistently run the football.

Cincinnati enters the game at 7-2, looking to extend its winning streak to six and strengthen its position in the AFC playoff race.

The Bengals have enjoyed an impressive offensive stretch behind Joe Burrow, who recently addressed an illness concern ahead of the Commanders matchup.

But Washington’s latest roster move gives Cincinnati’s defense another important player to prepare for.

Commanders Activate Jacory Croskey-Merritt Ahead of Bengals Game

Croskey-Merritt was placed on injured reserve October 19 after suffering a groin injury that interrupted his second NFL season.

Before being sidelined, the former seventh-round pick had rushed for 239 yards and two touchdowns on 67 carries.

He was also coming off a productive rookie campaign in 2025, when he led Washington with 805 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

His return had been building throughout the week.

The Commanders opened his 21-day practice window November 17, and the running back participated fully in all three practices leading up to Monday’s game.

Washington initially listed Croskey-Merritt as questionable, but head coach Dan Quinn offered an encouraging assessment Saturday.

“He had a really good week, so we’ll finish up the last part of the process tonight and tomorrow,” Quinn said, according to the Commanders’ official website.

Schefter’s report takes the uncertainty out: Croskey-Merritt will play against the Bengals tonight.

Bengals Face Another Offensive Challenge on Monday Night Football

According to Commanders senior writer Zach Selby, Washington ranked 21st in rushing yards per game over its previous three contests and was tied for 23rd in yards per attempt.

Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler have filled in while Croskey-Merritt has been on IR. However, he appeared to establish himself as Washington’s preferred option last season and early this year.

For Cincinnati, Croskey-Merritt’s return adds another wrinkle to an important primetime matchup.

Stopping the run has been an important key for the defense this season. In their first matchup with Pittsburgh, Jaylen Warren rushed for 127 yards and averaged 7.5 yards per carry. The Bengals lost that game.

Compare that to last week when the Bengals dominated the Steelers and limited Warren to 15 rushing yards on just 2.1 yards per carry.

When other teams can run the ball effectively, it also limits how much time Joe Burrow and the offense can be on the field. With how well they’ve been playing lately, the team likely wants to provide them with as many opportunities as possible.

For Washington, Croskey-Merritt’s return gives them another option in their backfield to threaten Dexter Lawrence and Co. That might make stopping the run more difficult on Monday night.

Overall, whether the Bengals can stop JCM and the Commanders’ rushing attack could have major implications for who walks away with a victory on Monday Night Football.