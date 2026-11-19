The Cincinnati Bengals have received an unexpected update concerning quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Burrow is dealing with an illness and will not participate in his regularly scheduled Thursday press conference, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

Instead, star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will address reporters in his place.

Dehner reported that the Bengals will reassess Burrow’s condition on Friday to determine whether he can speak with reporters then.

The development comes as Cincinnati prepares for another nationally televised matchup after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-18 on Sunday night.

There has been no indication that Burrow’s illness will affect his availability for Monday’s game against Washington.

Nevertheless, with the Bengals sitting at 7-2 and fighting for playoff positioning in the AFC, the quarterback’s health will be something to monitor over the coming days.

Joe Burrow Misses Bengals Press Conference Due to Illness

Dehner’s Thursday update confirmed that Burrow would miss his usual media availability, with Chase taking his place in front of reporters.

The Bengals have not provided additional details about the nature or severity of the illness in the initial update.

It’s also important to distinguish Burrow’s absence from a press conference from his participation in team activities.

The Bengals’ upcoming injury reports should provide more clarity on Burrow’s practice participation.

With Cincinnati playing Monday rather than Sunday, the Bengals have an extra day before their next game.

That could be good news for Burrow and the Bengals as it gives him an extra day to recover.

For now, there is no confirmed reason to believe Cincinnati will be without its starting quarterback against Washington.

Bengals Preparing for Important Monday Night Matchup Against Commanders

The illness update arrives during an important stretch of Cincinnati’s schedule.

The Bengals will travel to Northwest Stadium on November 23 for their third consecutive game in a standalone national television window.

Burrow enters the matchup having completed 74.7% of his passes for 2,795 yards, 27 touchdowns, and six interceptions this season.

His performance has generated considerable attention around the league.

Cincinnati will face a Washington team led by fellow LSU Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, setting up another meeting between two of the league’s most recognizable young quarterbacks.

The Bengals have already been preparing for a Commanders defense that frequently brings additional pressure.

Burrow has completed an NFL-best 73.4% of his passes against the blitz this season, which sets up an interesting, strength-on-strength matchup.

The Bengals have their sights set on winning the AFC North, and even remain in the running for the AFC’s number 1 seed.

Every game will matter greatly for potential playoff seeding.

For now, the immediate concern is Burrow’s illness.

The Bengals have several days before kickoff, and his absence from Thursday’s press conference shouldn’t automatically be interpreted as a threat to his playing status.

Further updates from the team, including Friday’s media availability and upcoming practice reports, should provide a clearer picture of his condition heading into Monday night.