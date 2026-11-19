The city of Cincinnati is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved icons, and the grief has reached the Cincinnati Bengals’ locker room.

Fiona, the world-famous hippopotamus who captured hearts across the country, died Thursday, November 19, at just nine years old following complications from swallowing a hat.

Less than an hour after her death was announced, Bengals reporter Mike Petraglia shared an emotional observation from inside the team’s locker room.

“Less than an hour after Fiona’s death was made public, taps could be heard inside Bengals locker room.” Petraglia wrote on X.

The playing of “Taps,” a bugle call traditionally associated with military funerals and memorial ceremonies, offered a poignant tribute to an animal who had become a symbol of Cincinnati.

It was a touching moment amid a difficult day for the city, reaching even the locker room of its most recognizable sports franchise.

Bengals Locker Room Honors Fiona Following Heartbreaking News

Petraglia’s observation came shortly after the Cincinnati Zoo publicly announced Fiona’s death Thursday afternoon.

The timing and choice of music made the moment especially meaningful.

“Taps” is most commonly associated with honoring those who have died, making its presence inside an NFL locker room a striking acknowledgment of the loss felt throughout Cincinnati.

Fiona’s popularity extended well beyond the zoo’s grounds, becoming part of the city’s identity.

Her death brought an outpouring of condolences from residents, fans and other zoological organizations.

The moment Petraglia described illustrated just how deeply Fiona’s story had become woven into the community.

Cincinnati Mourns Fiona the Hippo After Tragic Death

The Cincinnati Zoo announced Fiona’s death on November 19 following efforts to treat complications from a hat she had accidentally swallowed.

According to the zoo, Fiona ingested the knitted cap the previous week and subsequently began losing her appetite.

Despite efforts to help her, Fiona did not survive.

The news devastated fans who had followed her remarkable journey since her premature birth in January 2017.

Fiona became a national sensation after arriving significantly earlier than expected, requiring intensive care and around-the-clock attention from Cincinnati Zoo staff.

Her recovery became an inspirational story, drawing millions of people to follow her progress through photographs and videos shared online.

She became a familiar face in the city’s culture, appearing in merchandise, community celebrations and countless social media posts.

For many Cincinnati residents, Fiona represented more than a popular animal at the local zoo. Her early fight for survival and the care she received made her a source of pride and inspiration for Cincinnatians.

Naturally, her unexpected passing has hit hard in the city, with that grief reaching even the Bengals locker room.

Their tribute was a touching reminder of the interconnectedness of Cincinnati.

Much like Fiona provided hope and inspiration to people in the city and people outside of it, the Bengals tend to have a similar effect.

The team’s chase for a Super Bowl title, as they represent Cincinnati, is something that feels bigger than the game of football at times, much like Fiona became a larger-than-life figure herself.

Today is a sad day for Cincinnati, rest in peace Fiona.