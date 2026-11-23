Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco has spent nearly two decades in the NFL, spending time with seven different franchises and experiencing a wide variety of coaching philosophies.

But even after all those years, the 41-year-old veteran believes there’s something unusual about the way head coach Zac Taylor operates his coaching staff in Cincinnati.

Flacco recently offered some particularly strong praise for the Bengals’ offensive coaches, highlighting the remarkable level of collaboration and trust within the organization.

The comments come as Cincinnati prepares to face the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, with Joe Burrow and the offense playing some of their best football of the season.

The Bengals coaching staff, especially Taylor, often draws criticism when things aren’t going particularly well. Flacco, the Bengals’ grizzled veteran, is making sure they get some praise as things are clicking.

Speaking with Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson, Flacco explained that Cincinnati’s coaches have developed an uncommon level of cooperation.

“I don’t think I’ve seen this level of collaboration and trust from coach to coach,” Flacco said.

For a quarterback who has spent 19 seasons around NFL coaching staffs, that’s a notable endorsement.

Joe Flacco Praises Zac Taylor’s Unique Coaching Approach

Taylor remains responsible for calling Cincinnati’s offensive plays, but he relies heavily on several assistants to handle specific situations.

Passing game coordinator Justin Rascati takes the lead on red-zone preparation, while quarterbacks coach Brad Kragthorpe oversees third-down planning.

Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher helps coordinate the entire operation, ensuring that the different contributions work together on game day.

Running backs coach Justin Hill also plays an important role, organizing detailed pass-protection meetings that prepare players for opposing defensive schemes.

Rather than creating confusion through competing voices, Flacco believes the arrangement allows each coach to take ownership of his responsibilities.

The veteran specifically praised Hill’s ability to explain complicated protection concepts efficiently.

This collaborative approach is something that Taylor has specifically cultivated. The Brown family’s willingness to stay loyal to coaches has likely helped in that regard.

Pitcher and Kragthorpe have been with Taylor throughout his eight seasons as Bengals head coach, while Rascati is in his third year with the organization.

That continuity allows Taylor to trust in his coaches to handle important responsibilities during the week and on gameday.

For Flacco, it’s something new to him in his 19-year career.

Bengals’ Offensive Success Supports Joe Flacco’s Praise

The results suggest Cincinnati’s collaborative approach has been particularly effective in critical situations.

Entering Monday’s game against Washington, the Bengals were converting 51.9% of their third-down opportunities, just behind the San Francisco 49ers for the NFL lead.

Burrow has also been exceptional inside the 20-yard line.

According to Bengals.com’s November 21 report, the quarterback leads the league with 20 red-zone touchdown passes while completing 76.5% of his attempts in that area.

This shows that Taylor’s faith in his assistants isn’t unjustified. They are delivering in their roles and helping support one of the best offenses in the NFL.

Washington will present another challenge, with defensive coordinator Daronte Jones bringing an aggressive approach that could test the Bengals’ protection schemes.

The Bengals will rely on their collaborative approach to try to put together a strong plan against Washington.

While Burrow, Chase, and Higgins rightly receive much of the credit for the Bengals’ success, Joe Flacco has been around the NFL for a long time.

He has won at the highest level, and he knows what it takes to win. He is seeing a new approach to coaching and is making sure that the coaching staff gets some credit for the Bengals’ recent hot streak.