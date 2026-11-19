If you’re discussing the NFL MVP favorites, you can’t leave Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow out of the conversation right now.

Burrow is playing the position as well as anyone in the league and has put together five consecutive games with at least four total touchdowns. Cincinnati has won all five games while scoring at least 30 points in each.

He leads the NFL in completion percentage (74.7%) and touchdown passes (27). He’s also second in passing yards with 2,795, trailing only Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who has played one more game.

Tom Brady Makes Feelings Clear on Burrow

During his weekly power rankings release, Tom Brady ranked the Bengals No. 7.

“Last week I said Cincinnati needs a signature win. That’s not the case anymore,” Brady said. “They handled Pittsburgh by 20 on a huge stage and it was basically over by halftime.”

With his nervous system calm again, @TomBrady is back with this week’s Power Rankings. https://t.co/qBnWpmXxUC — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 19, 2026

He also faced a question about who he considers the best quarterback in the NFL after Week 10.

After watching Burrow throw for 409 yards and four touchdowns in Cincinnati’s dominant 38-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, Brady believes the answer is clear.

“Numbers don’t lie. It seems pretty obvious this week,” Brady said when asked if Burrow is the best quarterback in the league, via Fox Sports.

Looking at the Bengals

Cincinnati goes as Burrow goes, which shouldn’t come as a surprise. That’s been the case throughout his seven seasons in the NFL.

However, this team looks much more complete than it has in previous years.

The Bengals could have won Sunday’s game even if the offense had a subpar performance because of how well the defense played.

Beyond the improved defense, led by players like Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen, whom Cincinnati acquired in the offseason, the offensive line has also done an exceptional job of giving Burrow time in the pocket.

What’s particularly impressive about the offensive line is that the Bengals didn’t make any offseason additions. They simply kept the group together, allowing familiarity and chemistry to develop. And it’s worked.