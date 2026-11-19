The Cincinnati Bengals are thriving, winning each of their last five games, including a dominant Sunday night performance at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The victory improved Cincinnati to 7-2 and gave the team sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Several factors have fueled the Bengals’ success, including a drastically improved defense and offensive line. However, quarterback Joe Burrow has also played a major role with his MVP-level performance this season.

Burrow is completing 74.7% of his passes for 2,795 yards and an NFL-best 27 touchdowns. He’s also averaging 310.6 passing yards per game.

Kirk Herbstreit Makes Honest Statement on Bengals

ESPN college football analyst and Thursday Night Football Prime Video broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit appeared on the “Pat McAfee Show” Thursday afternoon and praised what he’s seen from the Bengals through the first 10 weeks of the season.

“By the way, how good do they look right now,” Herbstreit said to McAfee. “They made some adjustments on defense, gave Golden more pieces to work with. Obviously the receivers and Joe are incredible. But I think Chase Brown’s brought a lot, Perine’s catching the ball out of the backfield. They just got a lot going on that’s really positive. We’re not used to positivity so there’s just a lot of good going on right now, we’ll see if they can keep it rolling.”

“The Bengals are doing a better job protecting Joe Burrow.. This team has a lot of positive stuff going on right now.. Hopefully they can keep it rolling” @KirkHerbstreit #PMSLive https://t.co/bOzIutXL7r — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 19, 2026

Herbstreit has long been a Cincinnati sports fan. Although he has kept his Bengals fandom under wraps while calling NFL games, he previously held season tickets for the team and remains a major supporter of the Cincinnati Reds.

Looking at the Bengals

Cincinnati has a favorable schedule the rest of the way, giving the team a legitimate opportunity to win the division and compete for the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed. That would earn the Bengals a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Yet, the Bengals remain focused on one game at a time. Their attention now turns to Monday night, when they’ll travel to Northwest Stadium to face the Washington Commanders (3-5-1).