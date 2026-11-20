Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching. With that, the NFL season is also rapidly approaching its home stretch, with the Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow positioned as well as anyone in the AFC.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated took this as an opportunity to survey executives around the NFL. He was interested in who they thought should win major awards, if the season were to end today. 27 total people took part, including general managers, vice presidents and directors of player personnel, assistant GMs and pro scouting directors.

Unsurprisingly, Burrow is currently thought of as the likely MVP. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor wasn’t surprised by how well he’s playing.

“Joe is playing extremely fast, doing a great job manipulating the pocket when he needs to and involving every skill player we have at any given moment,” Taylor told Breer. “He’s put in the necessary work to play at a high level—and it’s fun seeing him play with the level of confidence he has.”

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Named Midseason MVP

The executives surveyed about the MVP were decisive. Joe Burrow is the winner, at this point in the season, by a landslide.

The Bengals quarterback earned 22 votes out of the 27 available. The next highest vote getter was Josh Allen, who had just two 2 votes. It’s a blowout, and it makes it seem like something would have to go sideways in a major way for that to change by the end of the regular season.

Burrow is currently second in the NFL in passing yards, with 2,795 on the season. He’s also first in touchdowns, with 27. That’s against just 6 interceptions at this point in the year.

“The numbers make Burrow hard to argue against as a candidate,” Breer wrote. “But a vote for Allen is usually well-founded, Purdy’s had a M*A*S*H unit around him this year and the Niners have scored and scored and scored on their way to 8–1, Gibbs is pacing toward a record-breaking year, and Walker was the bellwether that got the Chiefs through the early portions of Patrick Mahomes’s comeback. In other words, there are lots of candidates here, and if Burrow wasn’t having an otherworldly year, this race would be heated.”

Burrow and Bengals Could Win Multiple Awards

Assuming what happens in the next few weeks is bold. However, if the Bengals keep winning and Burrow keeps playing well, it does seem like he’s the clear frontrunner for the MVP.

If Burrow wins the MVP, it stands to reason that he’ll also win the Comeback Player of the Year Award. He’s no stranger to that, having won it twice before. There is some competition there, particularly from Patrick Mahomes. That’s before what can be assumed is an upcoming Pro Bowl appearance.

Of course, for both Burrow and the Bengals, the goal isn’t just to win some regular season awards. The goal is to win the Super Bowl. They’ve made it there before, but actually winning it would be a whole other thing. Still, it’s a thing that the Bengals are well positioned to compete for.